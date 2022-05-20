ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Git-R-Done: The 14 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

By Matt Wickstrom
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts, comedy shows, stock dog shows at Masterson Station Park, Gallery Hop in downtown Lexington, music festivals, art fairs, 5Ks and a Family Fun Day at the American Saddlebred Museum on the grounds of the Kentucky Horse Park.

Bluegrass Classic Stock Dog Trials at Masterson Station Park

The return of the Bluegrass Classic Stock Dog Trials at Masterson Station Park continues through May 22 featuring 500 sheep from Montana and over 600 dog-handler teams competing across the event’s five days. The event is free to attend. 3051 Leestown Rd. BluegrassClassicSDT.org .

LexArts Hop, Horse Mania exhibit

Dozens of art galleries, artist studios, museums and other creative spaces will open up during the LexArts Gallery Hop on May 20 from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Lexington. The event is free to attend and including in this months hop is an “Library After Hours” event celebrating Horse Mania. Artist renderings of the upcoming Horse Mania 2022 will be on display at the Lexington Public Library’s Central Library Gallery from 6-8 p.m. Friday. LexArts.org/Discover/LexArts-Hop/ .

Fallsburg Summer Stage Music Festival

The second annual Fallsburg Summer Stage music festival will take place on the outskirts of Fallsburg, Ky. on May 20 and 21 with music from Shenandoah, Town Mountain, John R. Miller, Vincent Neil Emerson and Cristina Vane, among others. Tickets are $40-80. FallsburgSummerStage.com .

Art In The Park art fair in Versailles

The Art Village will again host Art In The Park on the lawn of The Woodford Inn in Versailles on May 20 from 6-9 p.m. and May 21 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The art fair is free to attend. 140 Park St, Versailles. ArtInTheParkVersailles.org .

Comedian Larry The Cable Guy at The Barnyard

World renowned comedian Larry The Cable Guy will bring his “Remain Seated” Tour with special guest Jon Reep to The Barnyard in Sharpsburg on May 20 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29-115. 10005 W Highway 36, Sharpsburg. TheBarnyardVenue.com .

Comedian Adam Ray at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Adam Ray, host of the popular “About Last Night” podcast, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on May 20 and 21 at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. each night. Tickets are $13-15. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com .

Run For The Paws 5K in Winchester

The annual Run For The Paws 5K benefiting the Clark County Animal Shelter will take place on May 21 at 8:30 a.m. at Lykins Park. Tickets are $12-60. 1601 Mt. Sterling Rd., Winchester. RunSignUp.com .

Greater Gardenside Community Music Festival

The inaugural Greater Gardenside Community Music Festival will take place on May 21 from 12-6 p.m. with live music from the Lexington Music Education Rock School Bands, The Voodoo Dolls, Cane Run Bluegrass Band and The Rounders along with an obstacle course from Big Bounce Nation, other games, concessions and more. The event is free to attend. 2185 Garden Springs Dr. facebook.com/events/647520966524998 .

Hops Fest at Goodwood Lexington

Enjoy a family friendly day of fun at Goodwood Lexington with appearances from Cinderella and Rapunzel, cupcake decorating with Miss Delaney Cakes ($5), live kid’s music and more during “Hops Fest” on May 21 from 1-4 p.m. 200 Lexington Green Cir #110. facebook.com/events/1044946063112571 .

New trail at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate will open its Ashland Trail May 21. From 3-5 p.m., the Ashland Trail History Crawl will have people at each marker answering questions of the new 1.35 mile trail that highlights the history of the grounds. henryclay.org

Rainbow Run 5K raising funds for Lexington Pride Festival

The Rainbow Run 5K raising funds for Lexington’s upcoming Pride Festival will take place on May 21 at 6 p.m. at Coldstream Park. Tickets are $30. 1850 Pisacano Dr. RunSignUp.com .

Rapper Nelly concert at The Barnyard

Chart-topping rapper Nelly and fast-rising country star Priscilla Block will perform together at The Barnyard in Sharpsburg on May 21 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $44-135. 10005 W Highway 36, Sharpsburg. TheBarnyardVenue.com .

Family Fun Day at the American Saddlebred Museum

As part of re-opening of the Elisabeth M. Goth History Wing, the American Saddlebred Museum at the Kentucky Horsre Park, 4083 Iron Works Parkway, will host a free Family Fun Day, May 22 from noon-3 p.m. Activities include art activities, games, story time, petting zoo and American Saddlebreds from Wingswept Farm. asbmuseum.org

Comedian John Crist: The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour at the Lexington Opera House

Comedian John Crist is bringing “The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour” to the Lexington Opera House with two shows on May 22 at 5 and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.75. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com .

Matt Wickstrom is a freelancer covering food, music and more. You can follow him on Instagram at @WickstromWrites .

