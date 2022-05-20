Our Favorite Cleansing Balms Will Leave Your Skin Clean And Makeup-Free

A couple months ago, I finally made the switch to using cleansing balms instead of makeup remover wipes to clean my face (I know, I know. I’m late to the game). But ever since I stopped using wipes, I noticed a huge difference in my skin . My natural glow is in full effect and my skin just feels healthier and cleaner after I use a balm instead.

My decision to switch to cleansing balms was influenced not only by seeing different types all over social media, but also a visit to my dermatologist , who said the wipes may be the culprit behind my very annoying adult acne flareups .

Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky , a Mississippi-based board-certified dermatologist, told HuffPost she prefers cleansing balms over makeup-remover wipes for multiple reasons.

″[Makeup remover wipes] do not properly cleanse your skin or remove makeup, which leaves dirt and residue on your skin and leads to breakouts. They also are damaging to our skin barrier. They tend to be rough and aggressive — the act of wiping and rubbing is the worst — which can lead to inflammation and redness,” she said.

Since I have sensitive, combination skin, I’m also cautious about using products on my face that are heavily scented or have a ton of drying alcohols, which of course, many makeup remover wipes also tend to have. According to Zubritsky, these ingredients can do more harm than good to your skin. The safest bet? Go with a cleansing balm instead.

“Cleansing balms are my go-to for removing makeup. These tend to be more effective and gentle on the skin,” she said. “They are typically oil-based, which help to gently dissolve makeup. Cleansing balms also do not strip away the skin barrier and can even nourish the skin.”

Below, we rounded up five cleansing balms that are good for dissolving makeup, sunscreen, dirt and oils, including one Zubritsky is a huge fan of.

