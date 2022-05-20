KSU President announces salary increase plans
KSU President Dr. Richard Linton has unveiled plans for upgrading employee salaries at the university. He told K-State Today for Fiscal Year 2023 there will be a...littleapplepost.com
KSU President Dr. Richard Linton has unveiled plans for upgrading employee salaries at the university. He told K-State Today for Fiscal Year 2023 there will be a...littleapplepost.com
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0