The average cost of gas in Michigan has only fallen one cent since setting a new record high last week. AAA of Michigan says drivers are now paying an average of $4.57 per gallon, and most drivers are paying an average of $68 for a full tank. The cheapest gas prices are in Flint, Saginaw, and Grand Rapids areas. The most expensive fuel is in Marquette and Metro Detroit. Port Huron area pumps are slightly below the statewide average at $4.55 a gallon.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO