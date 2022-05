Syracuse, NY – A Syracuse Mets comeback attempt came up short on Tuesday night as Syracuse fell to the first-place Rochester Red Wings, 5-4, on a sunny night for baseball at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets returned home for the first time in two weeks, having spent the last 12 games on the road. Syracuse has lost four straight games by a combined seven runs and is now 1-7 in series openers this season.

