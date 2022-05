Item: The university and innovative partner and local technology company JMA Wireless made it formal last week. The new name of the primary home of ‘Cuse athletics is the JMA Wireless Dome after 42 seasons of being the Carrier Dome. JMA Wireless will get plenty of valuable brand exposure on site with its new wireless technology, and having its name plastered on and around the playing surfaces and on graphics during game broadcasts. However, to the majority of the fan base and residents of central New York, the on-campus stadium will always be known simply as, “the Dome.”

