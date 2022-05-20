Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5 Double Play' game

A semiconductor career and apprenticeship program, recently approved by state economic development officials, aims to create more good-paying jobs and address a shortage in the semiconductor workforce. The program named the Semiconductor Career and Apprenticeship Network Program was announced by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a press release on Tuesday,...
Another black bear was spotted in mid-Michigan over the weekend. The Thomas Township Public Safety Department in Saginaw County said there were three sightings of a bear in the township in a Facebook post on Monday. The bear was seen on Kennely and Brookshire and in the 11000 block of...
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to making threats against the National Security Agency and its employees, prosecutors said Tuesday. Ryan Matthew Conlon, 38, of Halethorpe, pleaded guilty to making interstate threatening communications concerning the NSA and its employees, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron announced.
MORA, N.M. (AP) — As more than 2,700 firefighters in northern New Mexico continued to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire on Sunday, many evacuees were growing concerned about their future after weeks away from home. The biggest fire in the state’s recorded history has been burning for...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least five people were shot to death Sunday night at a public housing complex in Puerto Rico, authorities said. Police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press that the deaths occurred in the community of Caimito in San Juan, capital of the U.S. territory. He said the group was shot outside the Villa Esperanza housing complex.
MANISTEE COUNTY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and District Health Department #10 have announced that the COVID-19 vaccine booster is now authorized for everyone 5 years of age or older. “Expanding eligibility for COVID-19 boosters will allow for those who really need it to get a...
Comments / 0