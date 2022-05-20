ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marnie Schulenburg, ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘One Life to Live’ actress, dead at 37

By CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gm5PX_0fkakUcC00
Robert Voets/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

CNN — Marnie Schulenburg, a soap opera actress who documented her journey from becoming a new mother to a cancer patient, has died after battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, according to her representative.

She was 37.

Schulenburg and her husband, “Succession” actor Zack Robidas, welcomed their daughter, Coda, two years ago.

Schulenburg wrote about her diagnosis for the Soaps site in December 2020.

“On the eve of my 36th birthday, instead of searching for a place to drink multiple Bloody Marys (my birthdays always involve Bloody Marys, boats and lobster, not in any particular order), I was repeating the same question over and over again in my head: “How does one celebrate a birthday with a new baby in the middle of a global pandemic while coming to terms with a Stage IV, metastatic, borderline triple negative inflammatory breast cancer diagnosis?'” she wrote.

She shared her struggle with cancer on social media, writing on a Mother’s Day post on her verified Instagram account earlier this month that she had been sent home from the hospital on oxygen.

“It’s not my ideal to be a 38 year old Mom who needs an oxygen tank to survive right now. I want to be strong and beautiful for her,” she wrote in the caption on a series of photos that featured her daughter and her own mother, Candace. “I want to show her how to move throughout this world with compassion, strength, vivacity, humor and joy like my Mother showed me.”

The-CNN-Wire

Fort Myers, FL
