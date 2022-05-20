The Villages to host Florida Collegiate Summer League

Mary Ann and Ralph Grah look forward to the Camp Villages summer program each year, but their granddaughter gets even more excited about it than they do. Riley Grah, 8, has participated in Camp Villages since she was 3, and Mary Ann said Riley eagerly awaits the program’s brochure each year so she can pick out the activities that will provide the most summer fun for her and her grandparents. This year’s program runs from June 6 to Aug. 5, and registration begins today for the first four weeks, which run through July 1. The brochure can be found at regional recreation complexes and at campvillages.com.
