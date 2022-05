The Safe Berks Celebration of Peace and Walk For NO MORE will take place on Saturday June 18, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. The Awards Presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will include a message from a courageous survivor. Following the Awards Presentation, the Award winners will lead the group as we Walk For NO MORE to the 400 block of Penn Avenue. This walk may only cover a few blocks, but it makes an enormous statement. We are saying together, as a community: NO MORE domestic violence! NO MORE sexual assault!

