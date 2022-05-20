ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

May 20, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Fatal Motorcycle Accident. Bank Robbery. Mask Clarification. Blues!

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 5 days ago
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!. The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you...

Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Triple Baltimore Shooting

The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say. Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25. Knox, a 38-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Free Bird! Annapolis and Bird Un-Restrict Some Communities

After being questioned about preventing the new Bird scooters and bikes in some communities, it seems the City of Annapolis has revised the maps and authorized Bird to un-restrict previously restricted communities. Last week, the communities of Annapolis Gardens, Admiral Oaks, Bay Ridge Gardens, and Woodside Gardens were restricted along...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Music Festivals, Pride Festival, and Arts Week On Tap for June 2022

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County has come out with this fantastic list of June events for those of us who are staying local as the summer of 2022 kicks off!. Located in the heart of Maryland, Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is the ideal destination for welcoming summer. Travel is back, and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is encouraging everyone to access its more than 500 miles of shoreline to craft their own unique Chesapeake Bay Adventure. On land, events abound, including the largest Pride and Juneteenth parades in Maryland. The U.S. Naval Academy will welcome the class of 2026 on Induction Day (I-Day), and athletes and sports enthusiasts from around the world will converge at the USA BMX East Coast Nationals in Severn, and the Race Across America finish line at Annapolis City Dock.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals

Assault- On May 7, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the 45900 block of East Sunrise Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tavaughn Anthony Weeks, age 28 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by punching the victim repeatedly and threatened the victim with a knife. At some point during the assault, the victim sustained lacerations from the knife. Weeks then retrieved a second knife at which time the victim was able to flee to the inside of a vehicle. Visible injury was observed to the victim’s face. Weeks was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

DC-bound Megabus overturns on I-95 near Baltimore, injuring dozens

A coach bus overturned Sunday morning while traveling south to D.C. on Interstate 95 through Baltimore County, Maryland, sending about a third of its passengers to the hospital. The Baltimore County Fire Department said that 27 of 47 passengers, including the driver, were injured when the Megabus overturned around 7...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Suspect arrested in connection with White Marsh homicide

WHITE MARSH, MD—Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred in White Marsh. At just after 1:15 a.m. on May 14, officers responded to a cardiac arrest call near Silver Spring Road and Philadelphia Road. When authorities arrived, they found 27-year-old Whitney Hoover suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Hoover was pronounced deceased … Continue reading "Suspect arrested in connection with White Marsh homicide" The post Suspect arrested in connection with White Marsh homicide appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect In Reisterstown Road Shooting Arrested

GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested 30-year-old Joseph Carter in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting in the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road. Officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. on Friday where they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are currently listed in critical by stable condition. Baltimore County Police say that through the course of their investigation they were able to identify Carter as the suspect responsible for the incident. He is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Megabus Overturns On I-95 In Maryland

A bus carrying 47 people overturned on Interstate 95, sending 15 to the hospital in Maryland early Sunday, May 22, Baltimore County Fire officials said.The crash occurred on the southbound side between Brashaw and Raphel roads in White Marsh.This is a developing story. Check back for more.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

18-year-old man shot in Ocean City taken to hospital

OCEAN CITY, Md. — An 18-year-old man was shot overnight in Ocean City, police said. Ocean City police said officers were called around 1:10 a.m. to the unit block of Talbot Street, where the man was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said investigators determined the man was shot in the unit block of Dorchester Street.
OCEAN CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore man riding motorcycle killed in crash along Ritchie Highway in Arnold

ARNOLD, Md. (WBFF) — A 31-year-old Baltimore man was killed Thursday after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle along Ritchie Highway in Arnold, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said Shane Tyler Rider was riding south on Ritchie Highway near Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. when a Toyota...
ARNOLD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Baltimore County, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives have arrested an 18-year-old man and charged him with the murder of 27-year-old Whitney Hoover, authorities said. Detectives allege that Justin Allen shot Hoover on May 14, police said. That’s when county officers found Hoover with a fatal gunshot injury inside a vehicle near the intersection of Silver Spring Road and Philadelphia Road. Officers made the discovery at 1:21 a.m., police said.  They were initially responding to a report of a cardiac arrest, according to authorities. Hoover was pronounced dead, police said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
