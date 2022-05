Assault- On May 7, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the 45900 block of East Sunrise Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tavaughn Anthony Weeks, age 28 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by punching the victim repeatedly and threatened the victim with a knife. At some point during the assault, the victim sustained lacerations from the knife. Weeks then retrieved a second knife at which time the victim was able to flee to the inside of a vehicle. Visible injury was observed to the victim’s face. Weeks was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO