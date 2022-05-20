After Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk Calls Dogecoin Creator 'Wise'

A day after Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos heaped praise on Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus, he has received another round of praise — this time from Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Musk reacted to a tweet from Markus which touched on fitting in and tribalism. The Dogecoin co-creator said if the tribe that people join becomes bullies, they will as well but still maintain an air of moral superiority to outsiders. Musk said these were “wise words.”

In the same thread, Markus asked people to recognize their “tribes” and watch their behavior and ask themselves the question if they are the “baddies?”

Why It Matters: On Wednesday, reacting to a tweet on party affiliations, Bezos heaped praise on Markus. The meme coin creator had tweeted about the bad behavior shown by both Republicans and Democrats towards moderates.

Bezos had said, “Seen you refer to yourself as a sh*tposter but maybe you’re mostly just a wiseposter.”

Markus replied to Bezos, “I am a dopamine addict tweeting whatever random thought comes to the top of my head all day and getting overly rewarded for it in brain chemicals.”

The Tesla CEO's latest response to Markus echoes what Bezos said about the wisdom of the Dogecoin co-creator.

While Bezos has started following Markus recently, Musk is seen often in the latter’s Twitter threads.

Price Action: At press time, over 24-hours, DOGE traded 1.3% lower at $0.09. On Thursday, Tesla closed largely unchanged at $709.42 in the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.