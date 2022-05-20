Rural Fire Danger Dropping

The Yankton City Commission will hold a work session tonight to talk about the upgrades needed at the wastewater treatment plant, and what those will cost. The Director of Environmental Services for the City, Kyle Goodmanson says the forty million dollar project will require wastewater rates to rise over the next few years….
The Yankton City Commission held a work session last (Monday) night on planned improvements at the wastewater treatment plant, their costs and how to pay for them. The upgrades will cost around forty million dollars and will be paid for by a combination of eighteen million dollars in state grants and twenty-three million dollars in loans.
Comments / 0