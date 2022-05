San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has made his displeasure with the organization known this NFL offseason, as he has been cryptic with his social media page while also reportedly requesting a trade. Samuel has yet to sign a new contract with the 49ers, as he is reportedly displeased with the way he was utilized in the offense during the 2021 season. While his teammates, such as tight end George Kittle, have spoken more positively about the contract drama, the events of Monday afternoon indicate that the situation is far from resolved. With the 49ers’ OTAs kicking off Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has the latest on the Samuel situation.

