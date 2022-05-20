ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

Carencro Police Say Father Shot & Killed Son Out of Self-Defense

By Jude Walker
 5 days ago
Brian Jackson, Getty Stock / ThinkStock

We now know more details regarding a fatal shooting in Carencro on Wednesday evening and police say it was self-defense .

The incident took place at a mobile home in the 100 block of Sateen Royale Circle. Carencro Police say the shooting took place around 7:30 pm.

Upon arrival, they found 34-year-old Terrence Valliere dead after being shot by his father Cuba Valliere.

“We are being told it was a dispute between the younger Valliere and his girlfriend that turned physical. His father intervened to prevent his son from hurting the young lady,” Police Chief David Anderson told KLFY .

Carencro Police provided additional details in a Wednesday fatal shooting. Police say a man is dead after he allegedly pulled a knife on his father, and his father shot him.

Posted by KATC-TV 3: Acadiana's Newschannel on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Anderson said that at one point in the confrontation the younger Valliere pulled a knife on his father, and the father reacted by pointing a gun at his son and shooting.

“The father had to make a decision. That decision was to stop his son’s aggressiveness,” Anderson said.

Sadly, police say they have been called to the home many times in the past, either by the occupants of the home or neighbors. It was almost always about the father and his son fighting.

No charges have been filed at this time again Cuba Valliere, however, the evidence will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for review and an eventual decision.

