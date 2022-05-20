ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Day in RI History: May 20, 1959 – Susan Cowsill is born

By Ken Abrams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe youngest member of the popular family band The Cowsills, who charmed TV audiences in the late 60’s, turns 63 on May 20th. Cowsill was born in Canton,...

Obituary: Tia Grietje Scigulinsky

Tia Scigulinsky of Portsmouth RI died 22 May 2022 in Newport Hospital. She was born Grietje Jantina Kenau Nieuwenhuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 3 October 1942 during the Nazi occupation. In 1954 her family immigrated to Seattle and when she became a citizen, she chose the name Tia. Graduating from Garfield High, the most successfully integrated school in the country at the time, she frequently let people know that Jimi Hendrix was one of her classmates. During her first year at the University of Washington she met her future husband, Ken and they were married a year later, in 1962. She graduated with a BA in History and Education in 1964. Thirty years later she would receive a master’s degree in Education from Salve Regina University. As the wife of a naval officer she accompanied Ken to his many duty stations and was able to teach in WA, CA, VA, Naples Italy and Newport, RI. She loved her twenty eight year career as a teacher of European History at Rogers High in Newport, retiring as Chair of the Social Studies Department. The respect, relationship and admiration of her students was demonstrated when she was honored by delivering the commencement address for the class of 2007.
Explore historic sites commemorating Black history in Rhode Island

The legacies of influential Black Americans have not always been acknowledged, so it’s not uncommon that modern-day residents may overlook the historic sites of their own cities. While some historical Black figures in the U.S. are more well-known than others, there are in fact thousands of people dating back...
Boots On The Ground For Heroes returns to Fort Adams this weekend

The Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial returns to Fort Adams State Park this Memorial Day Weekend, May 27th – 30th. The display, which includes more than 7,000 boots honoring post 9/11 fallen service members, will be open to the public Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 AM to 8 PM, and on Monday from 8 AM to 6 PM.
Obituary: Elsie L. Hopper

Elsie L. (Silvia) Hopper, 94, of Springfield, OR died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Santa Rosa, CA. She was the wife of the late “Bud” Vernon A. Hopper. Born on January 8, 1928 in Portsmouth, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph B. and Mary M. (Perreira) Silvia.
Obituary: Edward J. Souza

Edward J. Souza, 88, of Portsmouth, passed away at home on May 21, 2022. Born in Portsmouth, he was the son of the late Frank and Rose (Alvernes) Souza. Ed, served in the Army and went on to work with his late brother Buddy, at Souza’s Chevrolet Sales and Service in Portsmouth for many years.
Carla Jewell named Newport Public Schools Teacher of the Year

Submitted by Marcin Rembisz, Newport Public Schools. Congratulations to Mrs. Carla L. Jewell, Claiborne Pell Elementary School Special Educator on her selection as the 2022-2023 Newport Public Schools Teacher of the Year. A Summa Cum Laude graduate and Valedictorian of the Class of 2000 of Salve Regina University, with a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary/Special Education, Carla recently completed a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction with a concentration in Educational Leadership from the Southern New Hampshire University, receiving a Distinguished Scholar Award for the highest GPA in a degree program with a 4.00 GPA.
Obituary: Georgette Bolant Jestings

Georgette Bolant Jestings, 94, of 80 Renfrew Ave, Middletown, RI, beloved wife of the late Charles S. Jestings, Jr., died May 6, 2022, at her home with her family at her side. She was the daughter of the late Georges and Andrée (David) Bolant, born 9 October 1927 in Belleville, Paris. She was married to the late Charles S. Jestings, Jr.
What’s Up This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27 – 30

Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and Memorial Day Weekend. This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Governor McKee directs U.S. and Rhode Island flags lowered

PROVIDENCE, RI – In accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Governor Dan McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on May 28, 2022 “in memory of...
What’s Up This Week: May 23 – 30

Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and Memorial Day Weekend. This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Whitehorne House Museum reopens on May 25

Newport Restoration Foundation today announced the opening of the Whitehorne House Museum for the 2022 season. The museum will open on May 25 and remain open this season until October 30. Admission is free for all Newport County residents. Whitehorne House is the only museum in the world specializing in...
What’s Up Today: Monday, May 23

Good Morning, today is Monday, May 23, 2022. 🌊 Coastal Medical, which “merged” with Lifespan in April 2021, has “temporarily closed” more than half of its laboratories. This comes as Lifespan reportedly is also closing its weight loss clinic. Frank Prosnitz with the full story here.
Save The Bay’s annual Taste of The Bay fundraiser returns on June 16

On Thursday, June 16, Save The Bay’s annual Taste of The Bay fundraiser will highlight the flavors, sights and sounds of Narragansett Bay from 7-9 p.m. The event, which follows Save The Bay’s annual meeting at 5:30 p.m., takes place in and around the organization’s coastal headquarters in Providence. Ticketholders attending this celebration will enjoy tastings of locally-grown, -sourced and -harvested food and beverages from local restaurants, fishermen, bakeries, breweries and caterers, as well as live music and a raffle.
MV Concert Series adds Blind Boys of Alabama, Ani DiFranco, Don McLean, and more to its 2022 Summer Concert Lineup

The MV Concert Series has added new shows by Grammy winners, soul icons, folk legends and some of the top artists touring the country. The new additions to an already thrilling summer lineup include Grammy half of farmers Blind Boys of Alabama and Don McLean as well as Grammy winner Ani DiFranco. All of the shows of the MV Concert Series will be played at Loft in Oak Bluffs, the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center (MVPAC) also in Oak Bluffs and The Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. Fans can get early access to tickets for all MV Concert Series shows by becoming a member at MVConcertSeries.com. Tickets are on sale now for all shows.
Area students receive civic leadership awards

Several area high school students were among 137 Rhode Island students that were honored earlier this month with 2022 Civic Leadership awards, given annually by Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea in recognition of high school students who have made outstanding contributions to their schools and communities over the past year.
