Adair County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; McDonough A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND NORTHERN MCDONOUGH COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Disco to near Bushnell, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Walnut Grove, Prairie City and Prairie City Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Louisa THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Louisa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Louisa; Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HENRY...WEST CENTRAL LOUISA AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Wyman, or 10 miles southwest of Columbus Junction, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Columbus Junction, Ainsworth, Cotter, Marr Park and Haskins. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HENRY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Des Moines A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DES MOINES COUNTY At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Prairie Grove, or 8 miles northwest of Burlington, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Big Hollow Recreation Area, Dodgeville and Sperry around 645 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Pleasant Grove. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA

