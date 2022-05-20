Special Weather Statement issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Des Moines A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DES MOINES COUNTY At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Prairie Grove, or 8 miles northwest of Burlington, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Big Hollow Recreation Area, Dodgeville and Sperry around 645 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Pleasant Grove. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

DES MOINES COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO