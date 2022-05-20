Special Weather Statement issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Louisa; Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HENRY...WEST CENTRAL LOUISA AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Wyman, or 10 miles southwest of Columbus Junction, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Columbus Junction, Ainsworth, Cotter, Marr Park and Haskins. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Comments / 0