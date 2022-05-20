ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac XT6 Discount Offers Up To $1,250 Off In May 2022

By Vince Brown
gmauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May 2022, a Cadillac XT6 discount continues offering $1,250 off 2022 Cadillac XT6 models when purchasing, and $500 off combined with interest-free financing for 36 months. The luxury marque also offers a $1,000 lease incentive and a competitive national lease for $579 per month for 36 months on the 2022...

gmauthority.com

gmauthority.com

2022 Buick Enclave Gets A $200 Price Increase

The 2022 Buick Enclave is the fifth model year for the current second-generation nameplate, introducing a full model refresh with updates to the exterior styling, safety tech features, and exclusive equipment for the range-topping Avenir trim level. Now, the 2022 Buick Enclave just got slightly more expensive with a $200 price increase.
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Gets Enclosed Shipping Carrier Option

Customers that want to ensure the best possible care for their new 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing right from the factory can now opt for the enclosed shipping carrier option. GM Authority has confirmed with Cadillac that an enclosed shipping will be an option for units of the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing when transported from the plant to their respective dealerships. The option will include a “standard” transport truck, but rather than transporting the vehicle out in the open, the vehicle will be enclosed.
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Camaro Loses Sport Pedals Kit

The available Sport pedals kit for the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro will be dropped from the sport coupe’s order books after the 2022 model year, GM Authority has learned. The Sport pedals kit (RPO code VEB) is a dealer-installed, LPO-level option that’s available on all 2022 Chevy Camaro trim levels, save for the supercharged ZL1. This option adds a set of Sport pedals to the vehicle with a polished metal finish and raised rubber traction surfaces. They include pedal covers for both the accelerator and brake, as well as the clutch on vehicles equipped with the six-speed manual transmission.
gmauthority.com

850-Horsepower Chevy Silverado Drag Races Genesis G70: Video

Power is plentiful these days, which means we can get some pretty interesting matchups when it comes to racing. Such is the case with the following video, which puts a full drag-spec Chevy Silverado up against a tuned Genesis G70 sedan. Once again coming to us from the folks at...
gmauthority.com

Race-Ready 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass Imagined By Digital Artist

Production of the Oldsmobile Cutlass nameplate ended in 1999, but these days, these old-school machines provide the basis for a variety of slick new builds and reimagined concepts. Such is the case with the following rendering, which takes the 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass in a tasty new track-ready direction. Coming to...
gmauthority.com

One-Of-Two Chevy Corvette ZR2 Sells For Astonishing $962k

Mecum Auctions are legendary for the wide selection of Chevy Corvettes available, and last week’s 35th Annual Indy Spring Classic was no exception. There were numerous historically significant Vettes to be found amongst the 2,504 lots on offer, but none quite so rare as this 1971 Corvette ZR2 convertible. One of just two constructed for the single year it was offered, this Brands Hatch Green example is unrestored, having covered just 8,702 original miles from new.
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevelle SS, 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Blaze Down The Quarter Mile: Video

There’s something special about listening to a classic V8 muscle car screaming down the drag strip, and that’s exactly what we’re getting with this racing video between a 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS and 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda. Clocking in at just over five-and-a-half minutes, the video gives...
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Blazer Gets $200 Price Increase

The 2022 Chevy Blazer will be $200 more expensive going forward. Like it did with the 2022 Chevy Camaro earlier this month, GM has raised the destination freight charge for the 2022 Chevy Blazer by $200 from $1,195 to $1,395. This will, in effect, make the Blazer $200 more expensive across the board regardless of the trim level chosen.
gmauthority.com

All-New Buick Electra-X Concept Crossover Teased In China

GM has just officially revealed the name and the first teaser images of the Buick concept vehicle that will be on display during the 2022 Buick Brand Day in China. The all-new Buick Electra-X Concept will show off the brand’s vision of intelligent mobility and the design direction of a future electric crossover.
WORLD
gmauthority.com

All-New 2023 Chevy Tracker RS Launches In China

Following the world debut of the all-new 2023 Chevy Tracker RS, the reveal of its new interior and the start of a pre-order period, GM has just officially launched the 2023 Chevy Tracker RS ​​in China. The all-new Chevy Tracker RS ​​enters the Chinese market as the first...
WORLD
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Dealer Markups Have Started

While the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition has a rather reasonable manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $59,990, this price is just that: suggested. GM can’t force its dealers to sell its products for a certain price, so it should be no surprise that some of them are trying to charge much more than MSRP for the highly sought-after Lyriq.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
gmauthority.com

GM Accepted Additional Chevy Malibu Orders In May

GM accepted more new sold orders for the Chevy Malibu than usual this month as the automaker looks to get more examples of the mid-size sedan into dealers’ hands. The American automaker processed roughly 20,000 additional orders for the Chevy Malibu throughout May, GM Authority has learned, which should help clear the backlog that some dealers are currently experiencing. GM has been operating on just eight days’ worth of Chevy Malibu supply since March after production of the four-door was idled for the better part of the 2021 calendar year as a direct result of the ongoing global semiconductor microchip shortage. A 60-day supply is considered optimal in the U.S. auto industry.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Super Cruise Won’t Be Functional At Production Start

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq will be offered with GM’s hands-free Super Cruise driving assistant, however the feature will not be functional from the vehicle’s launch. All 2023 Cadillac Lyriq models that are ordered with Super Cruise will be delivered with the hardware for the next-generation Super Cruise system installed, including the exterior radar sensors and cameras, as well as the Super Cruise steering wheel. Customers will not be able to use Super Cruise on the vehicle when they take delivery, however, with GM set to activate the feature through an over-the-air software in the near future. In the meantime, Cadillac Lyriq owners affected by this problem will receive either 100,000 GM Reward Points or an extra year of free charging at certain public charging stalls. Affected vehicles will indicate they are “Super Cruise Capable,” on the window sticker, which will be joined by the RPO code R6I.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GMC Hummer EV SUV Was Tested In Moab

The GMC Hummer EV reinvents the iconic off-roader nameplate as an all-new, all-electric pickup and SUV, swapping the internal combustion in favor of GM’s latest Ultium battery and Ultium drive motor technology. Naturally, doing the Hummer nameplate right means bringing the off-roading chops in force, and to that end, General Motors says that the new GMC Hummer EV SUV was tested in Moab.
MOAB, UT
gmauthority.com

LS7-Powered Corvette C2 Pro Touring Brings All-Motor Fun: Video

Some folks build their car for looks, others for speed. This particular Chevy Corvette C2 Pro Touring, however, is focused on fun. The current owner started this Corvette C2 build with a donor vehicle that was in rather terrible condition, “a carcass of a car,” as he calls it. The thing was basically a rusted-out shell with no front end, but now, it’s a fully custom performer that brings the party wherever it goes.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Slammed 1965 Chevy C10 Is An LS3-Powered Lowrider: Video

Last week, we shared a walkaround video of a lifted Chevy K10 that was recently put together by Arizona-based shop Tre5 Customs. Now the guys over at Tre5 Customs are back with yet another walkaround video, but instead of a lifted K10, this latest video showcases a slammed 1965 Chevy C10 lowrider.
FLORIDA STATE
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Camaro Pricing Revealed

GM Authority has uncovered the official pricing for the 2023 Chevy Camaro sports coupe and convertible. For the 2023 model year, the Chevy Camaro in the base 1LS trim level will start at $27,195 including destination and freight charges – an $800 increase from the 2022 model year. The price of the 1LT, 2LT and 3LT trim levels has also risen by $800 year-over-year. The 1LT will now be priced from $27,695, while the 2LT and 3LT will be priced from $29,695 and $33,695, respectively.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Overland Expo Shows Off Custom 2022 GMC Sierra AT4X

The show organizers for the annual Overland Expo have put together a custom 2022 GMC Sierra AT4X that they say represents their vision of the ultimate overland vehicle. This custom 2022 GMC Sierra AT4X features a variety of aftermarket parts from twelve different vendors that were present at this past weekend’s Overland Expo West and was built by MULE Expedition Outfitters in Oregon. Show organizers say they chose the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X as the basis for their ultimate overlander thanks to its “potent 6.2.-liter V8, techie and luxurious cabin, and capable four-wheel drive system that features front and rear electronically locking differentials.” They also love its standard Multimatic DSSV dampers, as these unique shocks help improve ride quality both on and off-road.
REDMOND, OR
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Stingray Production Now Under Way

The 2023 Corvette Stingray entered production at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, GM Authority has learned. The 2023 Corvette Stingray was previously set to enter production on May 16th, which was pushed back from a previously outlined date of May 9th. Production of the mid-engine sports car was paused for a week in April, which may be the reason why production of the 2023MY only began this week and not on the 16th as previously reported. To be clear, this production start date applies to the 2023 Corvette Stingray only. The production start date for the hotly anticipated 2023 Corvette Z06 has yet to be determined.
KENTUCKY STATE

