ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Usos Comment On WWE NXT’s Solo Sikoa Potentially Joining The Bloodline

By Marco Rovere
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, Jimmy and Jey Uso joined the show to talk about their recent success as members of The Bloodline, whether or not they’re looking to add to the faction, and Paul Heyman’s impact on their careers. The Usos also...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 2

Related
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star To Make Return To In-Ring Action On Next Week’s Raw

After more than a year, Lacey Evans will be returning to active competition in WWE. On tonight’s WWE “Raw”, it was announced that Lacey Evans will finally return to action on next week’s episode of the red brand. There’s no word yet on who she will be facing in the match, but we will keep you updated.
WWE
PWMania

Hulk Hogan Facing Ric Flair at Starrcast V?

Due to new comments from the legendary B. Brian Blair, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, 73, and Hulk Hogan, 68, are reported to be facing each other at Starrcast V. Flair is set to return to the ring for one night only at Starrcast later this summer, as we previously reported. The bout will take place on Sunday, July 31 at Starrcast in Nashville, Tennessee, live from the Nashville Fairgrounds, as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match.” Flair is rumored to face WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a mystery partner alongside AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Ricky Steamboat, a WWE Hall of Famer, was rumoured to be the mystery partner, but he recently denied it.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Possible WWE Contract Ramifications For Sasha Banks And Naomi

WWE reportedly has the option of freezing both Sasha Banks and Naomi’s contracts while they are suspended by the company. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, this is due to the wording of the contracts both wrestlers signed. Because the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were suspended for failing to perform when they walked out of the building prior to last week’s “Raw,” WWE has the option to freeze their deals. This would mean that the time frame of their contracts would be paused, and they would be stopped from progressing rather than continuing to roll towards expiration. This is normally done when talent is unable to perform, as WWE doesn’t want to lose out on potential dates.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Jimmy Uso
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Corey Graves
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Called Out By Other Wrestlers For Preaching Anti-Homosexuality

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Gunner) asked his Twitter followers to “rise up” against abortion and homosexuality on Monday. Rise up! Rise up against abortion, against homosexuality, against gender agenda, against that which Goes against the Word. Share love in doing so. We all have faced times in sin where a brother or sister showed us Jesus and his love. Church we must love and speak truth.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Wrestling World

Why was Sasha Banks so furious?

As we saw during the Wrestlemania 38 card, Sasha Banks and Naomi teamed up in a multi tag team match valid for the WWE main roster women's couple titles, which in the end was won by the two girls. After a few weeks of reign, however, a sensational twist hit WWE Universe fans and colleagues of the two, when both Sasha and Naomi left the backstage of Monday Night Raw, even leaving their belts in John's office.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Bell#Usos#Nxt#The Air Forces
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Says Released WWE Star Was ‘Like A Son’ To Vince McMahon

During Bray Wyatt’s time with the WWE, the charismatic superstar created several iconic characters that brought a unique and different feel to the traditional WWE product, from the Eater of Worlds to the Fiend. Wyatt eventually became one of WWE’s top stars, and according to Matt Hardy, Vince McMahon was very high on him — with a very unique way of showing it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On The Usos’ WWE Tag Team Title Unification

The Usos may have become the Unified Tag Team Champions on “WWE SmackDown” last week, but it was a near thing. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the call to actually have a title change happen was made late. WWE had been promoting RK-Bro (Matt Riddle and Randy Orton) vs. the Usos since the previous episode of “SmackDown,” but the only thing set in stone was the post-match beatdown from the Bloodline. In terms of who was actually going to walk away with both sets of titles, WWE apparently went back and forth on it, with Vince McMahon himself making the final call. The WWE Chairman felt that because the match had been so heavily promoted, it made sense to commit to a winner.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Why Stephanie McMahon Took WWE Leave Of Absence

It’s been four days since Stephanie McMahon floored the wrestling world by announcing a leave of absence from her post as WWE Chief Brand Officer. Many questions remain regarding what led to her decision to take time away from her family’s company. While there is still no definitive answer, the picture has at least become clearer.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From Wrestling

Everyone knows that no one can wrestle forever, and it seems that Aron Stevens (FKA Damien Sandow) is getting ready to wrap up his career soon. The former WWE star is set to face Trevor Murdoch at NWA Alwayz Ready in what is being billed as “Aron Stevens’ Swan Song.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Former Champion Makes Surprise Return With Previous Gimmick

Welcome back? Wrestling is interesting in a lot of ways, as you will see a wrestler appear in different characters and gimmicks over the years. Every now and then you will see them revert to some of their own characters, which can make for more than a few interesting options. It can be interesting to see how the wrestler goes when things change and now that might be the case again.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch’s WWE Raw Shirt Causes Her To Trend on Social Media

Becky Lynch drew comparisons to Prince and Jerry Seinfeld with her choice of fashion from Raw, causing her to trend on social media. Lynch appeared in a ruffled white shirt on tonight’s show, similar to Prince’s from Purple Rain and Seinfeld’s from a famous season five episode of his eponymous TV show. You can see pics of the segment below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Explains “The Problem” Drew McIntyre Faces Trying To Reach The Top Of WWE

During an appearance with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE talent Paul Heyman spoke about his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and his current success as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Having held the Universal Championship for over 600 days, Roman Reigns has run through all challengers at the top of WWE, outside of Drew McIntyre.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speaks Out on Ric Flair Returning to the Ring

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed a variety of topics, including Ric Flair’s comeback to ring activity. As PWMania.com previously reported, the match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumors, FTR and Flair will face Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. The match will be announced later today.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Confirmed As Next Guest On Broken Skull Sessions

A WWE Hall of Famer has been confirmed as the next special guest on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The Texas Rattlesnake’s sit-down interviews have become a huge hit with fans all around the world. The likes of The Undertaker, Goldberg, Sasha Banks and AEW’s Chris Jericho have all appeared in the past to discuss their careers and answer hard-hitting questions from Austin.
WWE
Financial World

Sasha Banks furious about the canceled match due to Ronda Rousey

Dave Meltzer wanted to reveal since Sasha Banks' malaise started backstage at the company. Meltzer said: "Sasha always had problems, you know, she went on a rampage when Ronda took her spot in Wrestlemania, which you know was meant for Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair for months already, I wrote this already.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW’s Paul Wight Recalls Film & Television Star Throwing A Beer At Him

There are not many people out there that can say that Kieran Culkin, brother of Macaulay and star of “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”, has thrown a beer at them. One person who can say that though? AEW star and Dark: Elevation commentator Paul Wight. In an interview...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy