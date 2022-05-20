ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

2 in hospital after separate shootings in East Memphis, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after separate overnight shootings in East Memphis.

Both shootings happened around 11 p.m. Thursday.

One person was shot in the 1500 block of Cherry Road.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed the person was rushed to Regional One.

No information on their condition has been released.

Another person was shot in the 6500 block of Mt. Moriah Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8InN_0fkafBcu00
Mt. Moriah shooting (WHBQ)

MFD said they were taken to Baptist East.

Their condition was not released.

No suspect information was released in either shooting.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with any tips.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested for shooting in Frayser, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for a weekend shooting in Frayser. On May 21 at approximately 5:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Ladue Street. When officers arrived, they found a man, Billy Richardson, laying in the front...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman arrested after car with 5 people including 2 toddlers inside shot up, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested a woman who they said was the driver during a shooting where five people were inside the car. Police said the victim was involved in a fight at the Winchester Grove Apartments on May 16. After the fight, everyone involved left the complex, but when the victim returned she saw three people sitting inside a car at the entrance.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

Overnight shootings in Memphis leave 1 dead, 2 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings in the span of five hours across the city. Investigators say officers responded to the first shooting around 12:45 a.m. Monday on Union Avenue. The victim was rushed to the hospital by private vehicle where he died. Another...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mfd#Cox Media Group
WREG

How a Memphis Police officer saved a shooting victim’s life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for answers after a gunman opened fire outside a motel in the Medical District, striking his victim three times. “We came into work at two,” Memphis Police officer Caleb Ervin said. “This was later in the evening.” On May 29, 2021, Ervin said he and his partner were a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly Weekend: 4 killed, 1 injured in shootings across Memphis area

CORRECTION: Memphis police originally reported that a victim in the Airport Area died from a shooting. MPD later confirmed that the man survived and is in non-critical condition. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have died and one person was sent to the hospital after being shot in five separate shootings over the weekend. On Friday […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Woman struck in face with gun over popcorn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after officers said he hit his ex-girlfriend with a gun over making popcorn in South Memphis. The victim said she and her ex-boyfriend, Maurice Wooten, got into an argument on April 20 when she refused to make popcorn for Wooten. She told officers that Wooten, 40, began […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Multivehicle wreck causes backup on I-40

4:55 PM UPDATE: Officials have cleared the wreck and traffic is moving normally again. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic is backing up along Interstate 40 after a multivehicle crash closed 2 lanes on Monday. Details are still coming it, but the wreck happened near marker 11B. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man robbed at gunpoint with his own weapon in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was robbed inside of his apartment with his own gun in Raleigh on Saturday, police say. The man, who we are not identifying, says it was his gun used during the holdup inside his own home at the Scenic Hills Apartments off New Allen Road Saturday night. Physically, he’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

One dead after overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Kimball Cove Friday night. Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information on this...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man fires gun at stepson, his 1-year-old; MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man they say fired multiple shots at his stepson and his 1-year-old daughter in Cordova. Ozzir Hobbs, 53, is being accused of the crime. Police say the incident began when Hobbs made his stepson move out of his residence on the 2700 block of Breezy Ridge Trail on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
102K+
Followers
105K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy