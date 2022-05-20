2 in hospital after separate shootings in East Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after separate overnight shootings in East Memphis.

Both shootings happened around 11 p.m. Thursday.

One person was shot in the 1500 block of Cherry Road.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed the person was rushed to Regional One.

No information on their condition has been released.

Another person was shot in the 6500 block of Mt. Moriah Road.

Mt. Moriah shooting (WHBQ)

MFD said they were taken to Baptist East.

Their condition was not released.

No suspect information was released in either shooting.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with any tips.

