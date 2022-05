Mass adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets will happen sooner rather than later, as per Mastercard Inc MA VP Harold Bossé, the TechCrunch reports. "Think about the advent of the internet; no one was thinking that Amazon.com Inc AMZN could even be a concept — you need the internet for Amazon to work," he said. "We're in the same situation: How do we transform the lives of people and go into demographics or groups of people who don't really think about blockchain first but think about their business problems?"

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO