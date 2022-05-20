Three questions that will determine Aaron Judge’s future with the Yankees

The Aaron Judge contract story is like bubble gum in your sneaker grooves. It is not going away any time soon.

So here in this corner of 3Up, I figured I would give you a handy guide to refer to as the season transpires. These are the questions that will remain pertinent until Judge agrees to his next contract (regardless of with which team):

1. Is the baseball really dead? If so, advantage Judge. Through Wednesday, home runs were being hit at their lowest rate since 2014. In April, homers were hit once every 40.9 plate appearances. It has been once every 35.4 appearances in May. Maybe warmer weather or more familiarity with the ball or some other factor will lead to homers ticking upward all season.

But if homers generally are not going to be as prevalent as, say, in 2019-20, when the ball probably should have been tested for steroids, then players who still can hit homers in this forum will be even more valuable. The Yankees have at least two of them in Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. What is rare is valuable, and teams pay (lots) for valuable.

Judge was homering in 9.3 percent of his plate appearances in 2022. Consider that when he hit 52 homers in his 2017 rookie season, Judge homered in 7.7 percent of his plate appearances.

Aaron Judge is on a Ruthian (or Maris-like) home run pace in the first two months of the season. USA TODAY Sports

By the way, if you homer in 9.3 percent of 650 plate appearances in a season, you end up with 60.45 homers. If I take the liberty of rounding that up, Judge would finish with 61 homers. And let’s just say tying Roger Maris’ homer mark from 1961 would have lots of folks calling him the “clean” single-season home run co-champion. Which would be quite a thing in a) his walk year, b) a year when the ball is perceived as deflated and c) a season in which he gambled on himself by turning down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension bid.

2. Is Judge worth as much to any other team as he is to the Yankees? If Judge stays healthy and productive enough to get to 60 homers, I would assume any club would be able to monetize him and that would be reflected in bids for Judge. In other words, teams would be willing to pay not just for his on-field skills but for his off-the-field, money-making potential for an organization.

But that value is there for the Yankees even if he hits “only” 52 homers again or 48 or 42. The Yankees actually believed they were baking that into their offer of a seven-year extension that would have begun in 2023 and taken Judge through his age-37 season.

Judge wanted more years and more dollars. Internally, the Yankees believed no other team would take the risks involved with Judge and pay him as much and for as long. The thinking was that Judge’s first year in a free-agent contract will be his age-31 season. Would any other organization guarantee more than seven years at $30.5 million annually to a player with a significant injury history, for years exclusively in his 30s, with no roadmap for how players age at Judge’s size? Add in that no other organization would be able to sell him as a homegrown face of the franchise with immediate goodwill (great will) with a fan base. Only the Yankees can do that.

Judge’s counter was that the homegrown face of the franchise means the Yankees should be paying an even larger price because he is the key to ticket sales (think: the Judge’s Chambers) and all the organization’s advertising.

One of the central questions of the Judge negotiations is how to weigh the Yankees’ ability to monetize his presence with promotions such as the Judge’s Chambers seats. AP

Is Judge a big enough star that the Giants or Red Sox or Mets or Cubs or fill-in-the-team believes their bids should reflect his on-field skill and lots, lots more for his off-the-field appeal? Judge certainly becomes more attractive in sales pitches for season tickets or TV eyeballs if he surpasses 60 homers this year. Would other organizations feel the same if he gets to 50 or 45 or 40?

So every home run not only helps the Yankees this year, but possibly hurts the Yankees, too.

3. Is Judge really willing to leave? He has played his part like Meryl Streep to this point by publicly combining his devotion to the fans with a healthy show of defiance toward the team. It means marrying “I want to be here for my whole career” with an equal amount of “I am willing to find out what 29 other organizations think of me.”

It is a tough tightrope to navigate. The fans have to believe you want to do nothing more than stay forever while the team has to believe you are willing to leave. So Judge has to try to win the MVP and an Oscar in the same year.

Only Judge and probably a handful (a very small handful) know whether he is willing to walk away from the Yankees and an association that would mean so much to him during and after his career. Derek Jeter wasn’t willing to do so. Even when contract negotiations got particularly — in Jeter’s view — personal and disrespectful after the 2010 season, he never seriously considered leaving. Jeter felt the Yankees were not coming close to a contract offer that recognized his value on and off the field. He stayed nevertheless.

Even when Derek Jeter’s contract negotiations with Yankees brass turned frosty, he always re-signed. Charles Wenzelberg

DJ LeMahieu had a lot fewer ties to the Yankees. Yet after the 2021 campaign, LeMahieu never seemed to pursue opportunities to play elsewhere. He felt he was worth north of $100 million. But he ultimately grinded out a six-year, $90 million pact to remain a Yankee.

So is Judge’s intention to play the “I’ll leave” card to the last second as a way to squeeze the most out of the Yankees, but to stay in the end? If he plays this to the hilt, we might just happen to catch him in a photo with Giants manager Gabe Kapler or show up in a video clip entering Citi Field at the same time — sources will say — that Steve Cohen was in the building. Or maybe we’ll be stuck trying to corroborate the rumor that Red Sox owner John Henry personally walked Judge out to the Green Monster to wonder aloud what he might do to the wall in 81 home games. Is there anything more likely to motivate the Yankees to deviate higher from their contract offers than the thought of Judge playing for the Mets or Red Sox?

But just because this is a player’s initial plans, it does not mean it will definitely play out. I think Freddie Freeman was following this playbook — acting as if he was willing to leave to squeeze the most out of his original team as possible, but choosing to stay in the end. However, hard feelings formed in the negotiations. The Braves said they wanted to keep Freeman, but didn’t like his demands and felt they had a good alternative in trading for Matt Olson.

I can’t imagine the Yankees doing a version of the same, in part because short of believing they could trade for Washington’s Juan Soto, who is the alternative they would consider to be as good (or better)? Plus, Hal Steinbrenner seems determined to sign Judge. When he felt that way about Gerrit Cole and LeMahieu, Steinbrenner ultimately got his men.

Of course, he felt this way going into extension talks before this season and — at this moment — Judge isn’t even signed for 2022, much less for many years following. Judge’s arbitration hearing to determine whether he will be paid $17 million (the Yankees’ offer) or $21 million (Judge’s demand) this season is scheduled for June 22 .

While Judge and the Yankees have yet to settle on his long-term future, his contract for this season also is uncertain heading into a late June arbitration hearing. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

So there remains plenty of time for Judge to get a one-year deal and even longer for the sides to work their way back to one another. There also is plenty of time for Judge to keep hitting homers and/or for hard feelings to form.

These are the big questions surrounding what becomes of Judge and the Yankees. The answers promise to be fascinating.