Pasco County, FL

Pasco finds compromise in airport moratorium details

By Barbara Behrendt
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
The West Pasco Government Center, at 8731 Citizens Dr in New Port Richey, houses the County Commission Chambers. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

NEW PORT RICHEY — Local pilots concerned that Pasco County hasn’t moved quickly enough to enact required rules to protect both aviators and those who live around airports have vocally supported a six-month moratorium on new development.

But when the proposed pause on new applications around airports came to the County Commission for review several weeks ago, commissioners passed. They spoke about turning the idea down and said they didn’t think problems with noise were enough to slow new applications.

This week, after local pilots and airport representatives met with county and development interests, commissioners passed a compromise version of the moratorium.

It exempts development around the Zephyrhills Municipal Airport, allows several development plans that are already approved to continue and fine-tunes other conditions. County officials said it will give Pasco development staff time to build new rules that will meet the state requirement for airport protection zones, which local aviators have pointed out were supposed to be in place by July 2017.

Zephyrhills Municipal Airport would be excluded from the county's moratorium. [ City of Zephyrhills ]

One of the most vocal advocates for adopting the moratorium and creating zoning protections around airports has been Mark Twaalfhoven, owner of Pilot Country Airport in Central Pasco. He and his neighbors told commissioners that previously approved residential communities around the airport pose safety concerns. But this week he was happy to see that developers with plans near airports would be required to talk to airport officials about their plans.

“I’m glad to see Pasco finally addressing what has been in Florida statute for quite some time,” he said.

Spencer Brass, chairperson of the airport zoning committee that Pasco formed in response to another part of the state requirement, said he was happy that all the interested parties came to the table to reach common ground. “I appreciate everyone’s time,” he said.

Development attorney Barbara Wilhite said the compromise will follow state law, provide clear and easy-to-implement protections and be fair to nearby property owners.

Other moratorium changes include prohibiting any development inside specified runway protection zones and renaming the “noise abatement areas” to “airport protection zones.”

Special conditions inside those zones include notifying airports of any proposed development there and allowing an opportunity to comment. Also, there must be either a final determination letter from the Federal Aviation Administration that there is no hazard to air navigation or a mitigation plan for any development.

It also requires a noise study for building residential and educational facilities and that future owners and renters be notified of the nearby airport and waive any future claims regarding airport operations.

Tampa Bay Times

How the CDC’s COVID warning system fails Tampa Bay and Florida

Tampa Bay residents should once again be masking indoors, according to federal COVID-19 guidelines. But public health experts say that guidance should have come sooner. Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties are at “high” risk of COVID-19, according to a Tampa Bay Times analysis. That is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest community risk guidelines.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

New people charged in Florida sham candidates investigation

TALLAHASSEE — A Republican political consultant and a Central Florida sham candidate are facing criminal charges in connection to a 2020 campaign finance scheme that is linked to a widening political scandal involving Florida Senate elections and dark money groups. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday announced...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida special tax districts like Disney’s Reedy Creek, explained

TALLAHASSEE — The standoff between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. could have consequences reaching far beyond a battle between two political titans. Florida is home to more than 1,800 special districts of all shapes, sizes and flavors, from housing and community development districts to quasi-governmental agencies. While none operate quite like Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, their influence is vast — especially in growing metro areas like Hillsborough County, which has more special districts than any other Florida county.
FLORIDA STATE
