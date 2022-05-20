ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakboro, NC

NC police chief ‘cleared’ after suggesting officers get fraudulent vaccination cards

By Sydney Heiberger, Ciara Lankford
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIEcK_0fkaeLYn00

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Department of Justice: Criminal Justice Standards Division has found no criminal actions against Oakboro’s police chief after he told officers about a vaccine clinic where they could get a COVID-19 Vaccination Card without actually taking the shot.

In the letter, dated May 13, 2022, and addressed to Cheif Smith, it said, “The purpose of this letter is to advise you that on May 11, 2022, the Probable Cause Committee of the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission voted to find no probable cause that you lacked the good moral character required of a Criminal Justice Officer, in violation of the Commission’s administrative rule 12 NCAC 09B.0101 (3) and no probable cause that you lacked the good moral character required of a General Instructor, pursuant to the Commission’s administrative rule 12 NCAC 09B.0301 (e)(9).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hzz0g_0fkaeLYn00

Following an investigation in 2021, Police Chief TJ Smith was suspended without pay for two weeks and placed on probation for six months, starting on Dec. 21, 2021.

VA delegate seeks restraining order against Barnes & Noble over ‘Gender Queer’

The pharmacist and the company, Vax Van, MVS involved in handing out the fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards were suspended. Their licenses are still inactive, according to court records filed by the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy.

Vax Van, MVS: Order Summary Suspending Pharmacy Permit Download

In the official disciplinary letter sent in December 2021 to Chief Smith from Town Administrator Doug Burgess, Burgess said he was being suspended for “notifying officers about a clinic where they would be able to obtain proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards without being vaccinated.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46t3OD_0fkaeLYn00

Burgess’ letter states Chief Smith’s actions violated personnel policies regarding fraud, endangering others, and serving a conflicting interest.

The FBI has warned the nation about the dangers of fake COVID vaccine cards. They said anyone who is caught selling or buying fake cards could face a fine and jail time.

“Misrepresenting yourself as being vaccinated and entering a gym, a house of worship, a school, place of education is not only putting you at risk, but it’s putting others at risk,” said FBI spokesperson Bridget Patton during an interview back in April 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

There will be increased law enforcement presence in Rockingham County Schools in wake of Texas school shooting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad sheriff’s office announced an increased presence in their school district. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a message that said, in part, “in the wake of the horrified events at Robb Elementary School in Texas yesterday, law enforcement will have an increased presence in all of our local Schools […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Oakboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Police#Fbi#Ncac#Barnes Noble
FOX8 News

Man arrested, charged after assault in Ramseur, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after assaulting someone in Ramseur. On Monday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a Fox Grove Road in Ramseur about an assault. When they got there, they found a person inside a home who was unconscious. They were given medical treatment and […]
RAMSEUR, NC
FOX8 News

‘We will run to the danger so others can escape’: Alamance County Sheriff’s Office offers solemn promise after Texas school shooting

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The elementary school shooting that claimed the lives of more than a dozen children sent shockwaves throughout the country, even reaching as far away as Alamance County. On Tuesday, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, headed by Sheriff Terry Johnson, issued a statement about the tragedy, reflecting on the work law […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Gibsonville man charged with disseminating harmful material to minors

ALAMANCE COUNTY N.C. (WGHP) — A Gibsonville man is facing multiple felony charges regarding the dissemination of harmful material, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On May 17, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation Team began to investigate Joshua Braxton Bailey, 24, after getting reports of a person sending inappropriate pictures to an […]
GIBSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

Alamance County man facing nearly 3 dozen charges in catalytic converter thefts, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is facing nearly three dozen charges over catalytic converter theft. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to multiple calls about catalytic converters being stolen from a towing and body shop business in Efland. A K9 team assisted with the search, leading the deputies […]
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 person shot during ‘road rage’ fight in Graham, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A road rage shooting sent one person to the hospital, according to the Graham Police Department. At 7:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South Main Street and Ivey Road. Police say a “road rage” incident prompted two drivers to pull over near […]
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman charged with neglect after death of infant

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is facing charges of child neglect following the death of an infant, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:42 p.m. on May 17, Greensboro police came to the 1500 block of Lovett Street after getting a “cardiac call for service.” At the scene, responding officers discovered an […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy