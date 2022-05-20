ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: A religious case for abortion rights

By Central Pa. clergy leaders
We speak as clergy, pastors and counselors — not lawyers, and we are concerned for the thousands of women and girls who might find themselves in need of an abortion. We have walked through these kinds of crises with our congregants and know how important abortion rights are.

For those who do not want an abortion, there is no issue — nor has there ever been an issue. No one is forcing anyone to get an abortion. However, for those who find themselves in the untenable and emergency position of an unwanted pregnancy, abortion is necessary and merciful.

Who are these women and girls for whom we pray and for whom we care? Some are victims of forced sexual interactions. Some have been pressured into sexual relations — or pressured into sexual relations without the benefit of contraception. Some are developmentally disabled or simply unaware of the way their bodies work. Some have been foolish or careless. Others find themselves without the means to care for any or any more children. Some become aware that the fetus they carry is severely malformed — and whose only prognosis is a painful and short life. Some are physically incapable of carrying a pregnancy to term and face severe injury or death. Many are members of families who are “pro-life.” Many of these women and girls are especially vulnerable because of social and economic power dynamics .

An abortion is not something women or girls take lightly. It is a necessity that some women for thousands of years have used to remove themselves from unwanted or dangerous pregnancies. Each and every patient at an abortion clinic is having a personal or family crisis and is seeking safe medical care.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and the decision returns to state legislatures, we hope that citizens and legislators will realize the immense intimacy of both the situations and the individual decisions women face. For some, the awareness of pregnancy is a wondrous miracle. For others, it is a terrible nightmare. Let the decision about continuing or ending a pregnancy rest with the woman who is pregnant. Let her make the decision for herself.

We believe that this is a matter of personal belief and personal choice — a matter between a woman and her God. We stand with all those who are committed to a woman’s right of privacy and self-determination. We are people who believe that life is precious. Ensuring that all choices are protected and legally available is the greatest affirmation of life. That is why we are religiously pro-choice.

This op-ed was signed by the Rev. Dean Lindsey, State College Presbyterian Church; Rabbi David E. Ostrich, Congregation Brit Shalom; the Rev. Jes Kast, Faith United Church of Christ; the Rev. Bonnie Kline Smeltzer, University Baptist and Brethren Church; the Rev. Jeffrey Packard, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church; the Rev. Gregory Milinovich, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church; the Rev. Paul McReynolds, Albright-Bethune United Methodist Church, the Rev. Kathryn Heinzel, University Mennonite Church; the Rev. Carolyn Hetrick, Grace Lutheran Church; the Rev. Allison Maus, State College Presbyterian Church; The Rev. Ben Wideman, University Mennonite Church; The Rev. Sarah Coker Voigt, Penn State Wesley Foundation; Deacon Alicia Anderson, Lutheran Campus Ministry at Penn State; the Rev. Dr. Sarah Q. Malone, Fillmore Church at Buffalo Run; Pastor Craig Rose, Howard United Methodist Church; Rabbi Rob Gleisser, State College, University Park and the Rev. John Harwood, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Lewistown.

