Dierks, AR

3 Dierks High School juniors selected for REA Youth Tour

southwestarkansasradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree area high school juniors will be participating in the 2022 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour to Washington D.C., in June according to a press release from REA – Rich Mountain. Mackay Smith, Jayda Young and...

southwestarkansasradio.com

southwestarkansasradio.com

AAA announces All-State baseball and softball selections

All State baseball and softball selections have been announced by the Arkansas Activities Association. In our area, the baseball selections include Aiden Smith and Garrett Willard, both of Nashville, and Alex Bailey of Murfreesboro. The All State Softball team selections included Emalea Bailey, Emma Hutchinson and Maci McJunkins, all from...
NASHVILLE, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Six retiring Nashville School District employees honored Tuesday

Five retiring Nashville School District personnel were honored in a pair of receptions Tuesday. At the primary school is losing four long time employees, according to Principal Nathan Evans:. The other retiring individual is employed at high school, where Agri instructor Drew Tollett has spent 32 years in the education...
NASHVILLE, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

2022 Primary Election Results

Just over 36 percent of Howard County’s registered voters cast a ballot through the primary election process. Final, but unofficial totals from last night, show Howard County Sheriff Bryan McJunkins receiving nearly 85 percent of the vote in the race against Ryan Gilbert. Sheriff McJunkins will face Jackie Thomas in November. Thomas ran unopposed as a Democrat yesterday.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Slayton resigns from Nashville School District

Nashville Scrappers Baseball Coach Kyle Slayton submitted his resignation to Superintendent Doug Graham yesterday. In addition to serving as baseball coach, Slayton has also been the Assistant Principal at junior high school. In his 20 years as the Scrappers coach, Nashville won four state championships, including a stretch of three in a row from 2017 through 2019. Slayton was a two time regional coach of the year, and was the National Coach of the Year in 2018.
NASHVILLE, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Early voting ends today

Today marks the end of the early voting process during the primary election. Howard County voters will have the opportunity to vote today from eight to five in Nashville, at the Carter Day Center. An early voting center is also taking place today at Dierks, during those same hours, at...
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

CRSD superintendent says no closure of Umpire campus planned

Submitted by Patrick Massey – New Director for KDQN 92.1. Officials with the Cossatot River School District are addressing concerns regarding the financial viability of the Umpire campus and, in effect, whether it will continue as a separate campus within the district. The answer: yes it will. During the...
UMPIRE, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Dierks School Board approves bonus for all district employees

Monday night, Dierks Superintendent Jody Cowart reported the district’s ending balance was down $67,000 from last year. He also stated revenue was down, but the district had received some additional funds for the food service department and an ELC grant in the amount of $51,716. Board members accepted the...
DIERKS, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Area teams go 1 for 3 in state championship games

Southwest Arkansas teams went one for three in state championship softball and baseball games played over the weekend at Benton. Friday afternoon, the Nashville Scrapperettes scored first, to take a one to nothing advantage over Valley View in the 4A State Softball Championship. Scrapperette pitcher Maci McJunkins held Valley View to only two runs scored in the contest, but the Scrapper bats weren’t able to string hits together, and Nashville lost the contest, 2 to 1. The Scrapperettes ended their season with a record of 26 and 5. They were regional tournament champions.
NASHVILLE, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Scam Alert: false warrants

Nashville police are reporting a new scam that involves their own department. Police Chief Amy Marion said her department has received a few phone calls from citizens reporting someone has contacted them, representing themselves as an officer of the Nashville Police Department. Some of the scam callers have even gone as far as using officers real names. The scammer informs the private citizen that there’s an outstanding warrant and to avoid arrest, the citizen can either supply their bank account information or send money, including cash, money order or gift cards, to satisfy the warrant. Marion said this is completely false and is a scam. Do not send money.
NASHVILLE, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Storms cause power outages in area

Powerful thunderstorms resulted in numerous power disruptions and downed trees over the weekend in Howard, Pike and Hempstead counties. At one point Saturday night, around 200 customers, mainly in the Nashville and Center Point areas, were without electricity as a result of the storms. Several outages were also noted in the Murfreesboro and Blevins areas. A majority of the outages were restored by late Sunday afternoon.
NASHVILLE, AR

