Hanover, NH

College increases security and restrictions on guests for Green Key

By Catherine O'Halloran
Dartmouth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to safety concerns from the town of Hanover, the guest policy for Programming Board’s Green Key concert has been altered, in addition to other safety measures. This article is featured in the 2022 Green Key special issue. Safety measures and restrictions, such as limiting outside guests,...

www.thedartmouth.com

colchestersun.com

With over 20 years of Colchester schools experience, superintendent Amy Minor awarded Vermont Superintendent of the Year

Yesterday, Colchester superintendent Amy Minor spent her morning playing kickball with students at Colchester High School. To some, that might sound odd. A superintendent? Playing kickball?. But for Minor, a student relationship focused approach to her work has always been the most central aspect to her job, and the most...
COLCHESTER, VT
Dartmouth

Exploring the Upper Valley’s “Temple to Ice Cream”

One writer bikes to IC4U and encounters moments of reflection along the way. Picture this. You are me, having taken on a story for The Mirror last week before burning out every fuse in the human body during the course of Green Key weekend. You are stressed — nay, frazzled — yet still barely able to stay awake during your econ class because you pledged to drink much less caffeine after taking pre-workout at 2 a.m. two nights ago and experiencing a hopefully-not-concerning heart polyrhythm. These are the feelings that wear down your body and mind as you remember that your article (due the day before) still needs to be written. It is Monday in the most catastrophic sense — bloated and weary, uncomfortably stuffed with responsibilities, classes and urgent room cleanups that might be better described as disaster relief. It’s a purgatorial Monday, which I imagine strikes a chord with many of you, since I don’t recall being alone at the Friday concert.
HANOVER, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

State Police increasing patrols at North Country schools

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WWTI) — In the wake of the mass shooting in Texas, New York State Police will increase patrols at schools in the North Country and across the state. According to NYSP Troop D Public Information Officer Jack Keller, Troopers are being instructed to increase their visibility around schools located in their patrol areas, effective immediately and through the end of the school year.
ONEIDA, NY
sevendaysvt

Vermont Public Safety Head Mike Schirling to Step Down

Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling will step down next month to take a top administrative job at the University of Vermont, his alma mater. The former Burlington police chief will join the university June 20 as its chief safety and compliance officer. He will oversee the school’s emergency management, police and fire departments, and regulatory issues, he said in an interview.
BURLINGTON, VT
Hanover, NH
Education
City
Lebanon, NH
City
Hanover, NH
Dartmouth

Construction to continue inside Dartmouth Hall during Commencement

The renovation of Dartmouth Hall is set to wrap up by August while the College gears up for a number of renovations in residential buildings, according to administrators. As the College nears the end of its renovation of Dartmouth Hall, which introduced open study spaces and new mechanical systems, it is gearing up for a number of updates to residential buildings. Starting with Andres and Zimmerman Halls in East Wheelock House, the College plans to update nearly every dorm on campus over the next 10 to 12 years.
HANOVER, NH
WCAX

Claremont Police warn of deadly batch of Fentanyl

Police are investigating a possible shootout in Burlington’s City Hall Park. Middlebury’s Erin Nicholas looks to cap off college career with her sixth national title. A two-sport athlete, Nicholas has one more chance with the women’s lacrosse team. Middlebury women’s lacrosse punches ticket to Final Four with...
BURLINGTON, VT
Person
Charlie Dennis
mynbc5.com

Community members mourn death of Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson

BURKE, Vt. — East Burke native and elite cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson was shot and killed in Texas almost two weeks ago. Texas officials are searching to track down the person they believe is responsible. The 25-year-old was in Austin for a competition. Police say her friend returned home...
EAST BURKE, VT
Mountain Times

WSESU superintendent David Baker moves on

By Curt Peterson After 10 years as superintendent of Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union (WSESU), David Baker is leaving to accept the position of superintendent at Orange Southwest Supervisory Union (OSSU), in Hardwick in the Northeast Kingdom. WSESU includes the towns […] Read More The post WSESU superintendent David Baker moves on appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARDWICK, VT
97.5 WOKQ

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire

We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
TRAFFIC
sevendaysvt

The Addiction Crisis Prompts Employers to Make Adjustments in the Workplace

Rhino Foods, which makes cookie dough and other fillings for ice cream, has long sought to be welcoming to workers. The company has made it a policy to hire refugees and other New Americans, and it employs a coach to help workers meet needs such as transportation and childcare. Rhino even makes short-term and emergency loans available to staff.
WCAX

University of Vermont returns to traditional graduation ceremony

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 3,000 University of Vermont graduate and undergraduate students spent their Sunday celebrating their graduation. It was the first traditional UVM graduation ceremony since the pandemic started. It’s the moment students and parents have been waiting for. “Time got pretty warped due to COVID...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Franklin County residents disrupted by bear

Scott signs bill that changes how Vermont divvies up money for education. Gov. Phil Scott has signed a bill that would update the state's pupil weighting system that determines how education funding is distributed. Updated: 4 hours ago. Inside the confines of one White River Junction building, sits a world...
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Cambridge, Vermont Man For Domestic

Early Tuesday morning at approximately 12:32 a.m., Vermont State Police arrested Spartacus Deslaurier, 46, of Cambridge, Vermont. Troopers were dispatched to N Cambridge Road in Cambridge for a report of a family fight. Allegedly Deslaurier assaulted a domestic partner. Troopers arrested Deslaurier without incident and transported him to the Williston...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
vermontbiz.com

Eleven Vermont communities to benefit from certified local government grants

Matching grants will help local governments identify, evaluate, nominate, and preserve historic properties. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announce the approval of $74,718 in federal funding to 11 historic preservation projects through the Certified Local Government (CLG) program to support community-based preservation initiatives.
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Rabid bobcat attacks Windsor man and his cat inside home

When Mike Peabody heard a noise outside his home unlike any he’d heard before, he figured his cat was involved. But as he followed the commotion into his house, he encountered a different sort of feline. “I ran into the bathroom thinking I was going to be breaking up...
WINDSOR, VT

