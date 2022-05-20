ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s focus on math textbooks may be nothing compared to what’s next

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WppaD_0fkadaZN00
Science textbooks will be up for adoption in Florida in two years, in time to be an issue in the 2024 election. And the process has already started to select new social studies texts in 2023. Experts say both subject areas could be far more contentious than this year's debate over math textbooks. [ AP (2012) ]

Florida’s recent battle over math textbooks got retired Pasco County history teacher Beverly Ledbetter thinking.

If state officials rejected dozens of books over word problems because they touched on social issues, Ledbetter wondered, what might happen when social studies materials come up for review a few months down the road.

“There’s a lot of concern out there,” Ledbetter said, relating that she’s heard from parents wanting to know how items such as civil rights might be approached. “It’s really going to be interesting with Moms for Liberty and other groups looking at the new social studies books.”

She said she and some retired colleagues are looking for ways to get involved with the review process, too.

“We just want to make sure things are fair and balanced,” said Ledbetter, now a faculty member at Saint Leo University and secretary of the Democratic Public Education Caucus of Florida.

She is far from alone in seeing Florida’s math book dispute as the start of a new chapter in the state’s curriculum debate, focusing on textbooks.

The upcoming adoption of social studies textbooks is going to be a “big one,” said Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, which focuses on parental rights. She said she’s already called it to the attention of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration, which again has told publishers to keep items like “critical race theory” and “social justice” out of the equation.

Florida State University physics professor Paul Cottle, meanwhile, set his vision further down the line to looming 2024 science textbook adoptions. A veteran of the state’s 2007-08 science standards revision committee, Cottle said it seems sensible to start recruiting now for a cadre of reviewers with a dedication to accuracy in science, knowing contentious issues such as climate change could come under fire.

“With math, it’s relatively hard to politicize,” said Morgan Polikoff, a University of Southern California education associate professor who specializes in K-12 policy issues. “With science and social studies it will be a nightmare for sure, because there actually are real differences of opinion.”

Chester E. Finn Jr. is president emeritus of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. [ Thomas B. Fordham Institute ]

Chester E. Finn Jr., counselor to the education secretary in the Reagan administration, noted that Florida has taken textbook reviews to a different space than other states where fights over content have occurred.

Fewer states adopt textbooks at the state level than those that leave the decisions to local schools and districts. A handful of prohibit state-level prescription of specific books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6I5S_0fkadaZN00

“It’s no longer just fussy members of the state board of education and their advisers,” said Finn, who co-wrote ”The Mad, Mad World of Textbook Adoption” in 2004. “It’s now opened the door to everyone with enthusiasm or a hang-up to come and be part of the review process.”

Some of Florida’s math reviewers did not meet the minimum state criteria for expert reviewers, in some instances getting approved within a day of applying for the position. Lawmakers also took steps this spring to give all Floridians more entry points for challenging the materials included in school classrooms and libraries.

People intent on promoting their causes are finding a way insert themselves into the textbook review, he said. And there’s possibly no end in sight if it continues this way.

“Right now, we’re obsessed with sex and race,” Finn said. “It could extend to so many other things. I don’t think it’s a healthy thing.”

Susan Neuman, an assistant education secretary in the George W. Bush administration, agreed that placing a political lens on individual questions within a textbook, while not completely new, appears to be gaining momentum with Florida at the extreme.

“If we go that route we’re going to censor everything, aren’t we? We’re going to see everything as a political event,” said Neuman, who teaches about literacy and curriculum at New York University. “We’ll drive ourselves crazy and we’ll forget about the major point: Are these textbooks designed to help children learn?”

Neuman and Finn praised Florida’s academic standards as setting a solid groundwork for learning important material. They suggested that state leaders should continue the practice of refining those standards, putting out a test to see if the students are making progress, and holding the schools accountable for the results.

That’s an idea that echoes the state’s position from 2014, when conservative lawmakers pushed to give school districts more room to pick their own materials and not be bound to what some viewed as an archaic state selection process. Currently, Florida law permits school districts to use up to half of their instructional materials budget on items that aren’t on a state-approved list.

“The state in general should leave this to local control,” Finn said, observing that the state’s heavy-handed approach to materials differs vastly from its open, flexible policies on school choice. “It’s like these two things belong on different planets.”

Paul Cottle [ Courtesy of Bill Lax ]

If Florida continues down its current path, FSU professor Cottle said, it needs to be transparent about how decisions are made. He referred to the questions raised about the math books after the state declared several had unacceptable references to things such as “critical race theory.” The Department of Education offered four examples without citations, and then began moving titles from the rejected to the approved list without explanation.

“The math textbook process has been mysterious,” Cottle said, comparing it unfavorably to the heated but public arguments Floridians had over evolution in the science standards more than a decade ago. “It’s OK to have these conversations, but if you have them, it should be in public.”

He disagreed with the notion that people who aren’t considered expert be left out of the reviews. There can’t be a perception that ideas are being ignored, he said, or that someone is trying to “ram ungodly things down children’s throats.”

Knowing there will be people who will push back against “anything that would disturb the argument that the earth is 10,000 years old,” Cottle said, the process must include reviewers who “want to defend the standards.”

Bridget Ziegler is a member of the Sarasota County School Board and a co-founder of Moms for Liberty. [ Facebook ]

Ziegler, the Moms for Liberty co-founder, did not disagree that the standards must be the focus. Floridians with a conservative viewpoint want excellence in the school materials, she said.

But the vetting of textbooks should keep in mind that when controversial topics come up, they’re not always directly connected to the subject matter, Ziegler said. Diverse views should be included from all sides, she said, but also in a balanced way that does not support a specific narrative.

“I would hope we all can agree we want to ensure all of the instructional material and content has merit and allows our students to learn and think critically and excel,” she said. “An onus needs to be put on publishers to understand they may not be supported or approved if there is content that is alluding to a political agenda that is not relevant to the subject.”

Pasco educator Ledbetter also worries about having textbooks lead students to a foregone conclusion, though from a different angle than Ziegler’s. History is filled with hard truths, she said, and those shouldn’t be removed in order to promote a sanitized version.

“Curriculum shift is going to be a target,” Ledbetter said. “We want to see what exactly they’re teaching.”

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.

Comments / 48

Dream Girl
5d ago

How can Social Studies not include "social justice" and injustice. What are they afraid students might learn? Are we trying to raise little Nazis here?

Reply(6)
22
Troyble
5d ago

I once had an assignment at work to review material written by several other employees. I could always tell who was educated in Florida versus any other state due to the low quality of Floridians' writing skills.

Reply(2)
12
Bugger That
5d ago

So answer me this, so what happens if they pack the review with the far right activists, and no books are approved? This sounds like the early stages of idiocracy.

Reply(4)
10
Related
Tampa Bay Times

53% of Florida third-graders passed the state’s reading test this year

Just over half of Florida’s third-graders performed at or above the passing level on this spring’s statewide reading test, essentially the same result as a year ago. This group of children had their first grade interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and their second grade marked by quarantines and distance learning, before returning to a mostly normal school year for 2021-22. About 99 percent attended in-person classes for third grade, with the majority sitting for the exam.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Fastest Growing Counties in Florida, According to the United States Census Bureau

According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 73% of counties in the United States experienced a "natural decrease" in 2021. The Bureau defines a natural decrease as occurring when there are more deaths than births in a population. In 2021, fewer births, an aging population, and the pandemic all contributed to an overall rise of natural decreases in many areas of the United States. Some states, like Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island saw all of their counties experience this type of decrease.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Pasco County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
County
Pasco County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

School safety changes sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday formally received nine bills from the Legislature, including a school-safety bill that would direct the State Board of Education to develop rules for school emergency drills. DeSantis received the safety measure (HB 1421) one day after a mass shooting at an...
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Company

This is how Florida educators are fighting back against ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Alex Quinto, a middle-school counselor in Pinellas, Florida, has lots of questions about what “Don’t Say Gay” means for his students. Quinto, identifies as LGBTQ, and was recently recognized as an educator of the year by GLSEN, and organization which works to create safe spaces for LGBTQ youth. Quinto is worried about how he will maintain a safe space for his students at school, when their identities are under attack. He, like many educators in Florida, is unclear about what the infamous “Don’t Say Gap” bill means in practice. Will the Gay Straight Alliance be able to keep its name? (Quinto plans to keep the GSA even if it means changing the name and paying for it out of his own pocket). Will this start to impact the Black Student Union or the Japanese Culture club? What about the LGBTQ books he keeps on hand for students since they aren’t at the library? More worryingly, what about student confidentiality?
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

These young scholars could teach the governor a thing or two | Letters

Read the four winning entries in the 2022 R.F. ‘Red’ Pittman Tribune Scholars essay contest | May 23. I’m so glad that the Tampa Bay Times published the four winning essays from the 2022 R.F. “Red” Pittman Tribune Scholars essay contest. What enlightened young high school graduates! Would it be too much to ask new education commissioner Manny Diaz and Gov. Ron DeSantis to give these young adults a summer internship in the Florida Department of Education? Who knows? Maybe they would bring their enlightenment to the commissioner and governor.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Tampa Bay Times

A Florida senior’s graduation speech goes viral over what he couldn’t say

The viral story: Zander Moricz had planned to make his graduation speech about LGBTQ activism and rights. The Sarasota County senior, who’s president of his class at Pine View School, had actively participated in the fight against Florida’s new law relating to the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation. He’s the youngest plaintiff in the lawsuit against the measure.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Transparency is key to solving our property insurance crisis | Column

Let me state the obvious: Florida’s property insurance market is in a state of crisis and too many families are getting stuck with the bill. Right now, seven property insurance companies in our state are in liquidation, while others are withdrawing from the Florida market or seriously considering it. The companies that aren’t closing up shop are taking extreme defensive measures, canceling policies, limiting essential coverages and raising rates on the hard working people of the Sunshine State. The impact of this is that many Floridians are seeing property insurance bills nearly double or triple what they were paying just two years ago. And for some, it means that they may lose insurance all together because they can’t afford it. A recent report estimated almost 70,000 Floridians may lose coverage at the end of June.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Red-flag laws: The gun control measure Florida passed after Parkland massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. — Related video above. On Tuesday, 19 children and two adults were shot dead at an elementary school in Texas. The tragedy has renewed outrage and calls for gun control legislation and prompted many to reference Florida's passage of so-called "red-flag" legislation in the wake of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbooks#Compared To What#Florida State University#Moms For Liberty#Saint Leo University#Sarasota School Board
fox13news.com

Three local counties see high levels of COVID-19 spread, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FSU
cltampa.com

Florida fish now have a drug problem

An alarming number of South Florida's bonefish population have pharmaceutical drugs pulsing through their veins, according to a recent study. The three-year study, commissioned by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Florida International University, analyzed 93 diverse bonefish throughout Biscayne Bay to west of Key West. All 93 fish had...
Tampa Bay Times

How the CDC’s COVID warning system fails Tampa Bay and Florida

Tampa Bay residents should once again be masking indoors, according to federal COVID-19 guidelines. But public health experts say that guidance should have come sooner. Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties are at “high” risk of COVID-19, according to a Tampa Bay Times analysis. That is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest community risk guidelines.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy