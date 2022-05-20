ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Hanover gears up for first Green Key weekend since 2019

By Kristin Chapman
Dartmouth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege administrators and the town of Hanover discuss preparations for Green Key 2022. This article is featured in the 2022 Green Key special issue. As the College and the town of Hanover prepare for the annual Green Key music festival for the first time in three years, organizers discussed challenges to...

Dartmouth

Exploring the Upper Valley’s “Temple to Ice Cream”

One writer bikes to IC4U and encounters moments of reflection along the way. Picture this. You are me, having taken on a story for The Mirror last week before burning out every fuse in the human body during the course of Green Key weekend. You are stressed — nay, frazzled — yet still barely able to stay awake during your econ class because you pledged to drink much less caffeine after taking pre-workout at 2 a.m. two nights ago and experiencing a hopefully-not-concerning heart polyrhythm. These are the feelings that wear down your body and mind as you remember that your article (due the day before) still needs to be written. It is Monday in the most catastrophic sense — bloated and weary, uncomfortably stuffed with responsibilities, classes and urgent room cleanups that might be better described as disaster relief. It’s a purgatorial Monday, which I imagine strikes a chord with many of you, since I don’t recall being alone at the Friday concert.
HANOVER, NH
Dartmouth

Karen E. Wetterhahn Science Symposium Marks Its 30th Year

Undergraduate scientists are putting final touches on the posters they will present at the annual Karen E. Wetterhahn Science Symposium on Wednesday, May 25, at the Hanover Inn. Associate Professor of Chemistry Katherine Mirica, whose research addresses global challenges in health care and environmental stewardship through innovations in materials chemistry,...
HANOVER, NH
Dartmouth

Bound to Change

Perhaps the only certainty we have in this life is its uncertainty. What a question. It’s seemingly inevitable that I ask it once per month, usually in the single quiet moment I afford myself amidst all the chaos to just breathe. It isn’t lost upon me, however, that this question is usually followed by another: Since when is it June?
HANOVER, NH

