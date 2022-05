Northwestern announced history Prof. Leslie Harris as the One Book One Northwestern faculty chair for the 2022-23 academic year, according to a Monday newsletter. Harris is a slavery historian and will organize content for next year’s One Book selection, “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with The History of Slavery Across America” by Clint Smith. The book, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for General Nonfiction in 2021, covers the history of slavery in America.

