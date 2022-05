Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough has died. She was 75. Scarborough, a longtime executive at Duke Energy, was considered an icon in local politics. She was the first Black woman to serve on the Charlotte City Council in 1987. She served on the City Council for a decade. She then ran in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in 1998.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO