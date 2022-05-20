ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

A missing boater in the Florida Keys is ‘not lost at sea anymore,’ Coast Guard says

By Gwen Filosa
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

UPDATE: The Coast Guard on Friday said Jorge Gallart Curbello is no longer missing after hearing from the person who made the report.

“We don’t have the full details, just that the reporting source said he was not lost at sea anymore,” said Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez.

The Coast Guard on Friday ended the search that began a day before. Hernandez did not know the boater’s condition and said nothing indicates that this was a false report.

“Sometimes people worry about each other and sometimes we get those kinds of calls,” Hernandez said. “Regardless, it’s the Coast Guard’s due diligence to do the search.”

In a tweet Friday, the Coast Guard added that it “has limited resources and reminds boaters to file a float plan, use a marine radio and an electronic location beacon, as they help reduce response times and preserve resources.”

ORIGINAL STORY

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who disappeared on a solo fishing trip in the Florida Keys.

Jorge Gallart Curbello was reported overdue on a white 22-foot Sea Fox boat that headed out Tuesday from Hurricane Hole Marina on Stock Island. He was headed to Boca Grande Key , the Coast Guard said.

The search began Thursday but he was reported missing earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QroNs_0fkacYrQ00
Jorge Gallart Curbello. Provided by U.S. Coast Guard

“It was reported Tuesday, but there was not much information to go on,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez, a Coast Guard spokesman.

Gallart Curbello had two friends with him at first, but he dropped them off at the marina and said he was going fishing alone, Hernandez said.

“That’s the last time anybody heard from him,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez did not have the missing man’s age or hometown available on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmfrX_0fkacYrQ00
About half of the beach at Boca Grande Beach, off Key West, is closed to protect wildlife. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo

Boca Grande Key is a small island about 14 miles west of Stock Island, which borders Key West. On weekends and holidays, the spot is often crowded with boaters.

The island is within the Key West National Wildlife Refuge. Half of the beach there is closed to protect wildlife.

This developing story will be updated

Comments / 0

Related
flkeysnews.com

Boat hits a pole in Florida Keys and ejects 7 people into the water, killing one of them

A Texas man died in the Florida Keys after the boat he as on hit a concrete power line pole, fish and wildlife police say. After the boat, a 22-foot Hydra-Sport center console, crashed into the pole on Sunday, the driver, Martin Mohr, 60, of Islamorada, and his six passengers went into the water, according to a report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency investigating the accident.
ISLAMORADA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stock Island, FL
Key West, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Key West, FL
cltampa.com

Florida fish now have a drug problem

An alarming number of South Florida's bonefish population have pharmaceutical drugs pulsing through their veins, according to a recent study. The three-year study, commissioned by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Florida International University, analyzed 93 diverse bonefish throughout Biscayne Bay to west of Key West. All 93 fish had...
995qyk.com

Maine Man Catches Prehistoric Fish Off Florida Coast

Talk about a whale of a tale! A Maine man on vacation catches a prehistoric fish off the coast of Florida!. Michael Treworgy was on vacation in the Sunshine State when he and his father went fishing for tarpon off Marco Island. Initially things weren’t going well. “The day started off really bad,” Treworgy explained. “Every bait we put in the water, we couldn’t even get into position before losing it to small sharpnose sharks.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Florida Keys#U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#The U S Coast Guard#Sea Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbtw.com

Florida woman stole more than $400K from hospitalized cancer patient, report says

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday in Miami-Dade County after allegedly stealing more than $437,000 from an elderly, hospitalized cancer patient. WPLG reported that Ana Nunez posed as the 70-year-old patient’s daughters in order to visit her in the hospital. During that visit, Nunez allegedly manipulated the patient into signing documents giving her power of attorney.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
4K+
Followers
890
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy