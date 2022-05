Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here. Gun violence prevention activists Sajda “Purple” Blackwell and her husband Tommy Blackwell are the two newest committee people for the 5th division of Philadelphia’s 60th ward. The husband-wife duo says they’ll use their new positions to empower their West Philly neighbors and continue their work on safety, food insecurity and other issues.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO