The body of a six-year-old boy was discovered in the trunk of a car with a smashed window during a police traffic stop in Minnesota.The family of Eli Hart identified him as the victim following the arrest of two people during the stop and police said it is being investigated as a domestic incident.Police have not named the suspects, but the youngster’s mother, Julissa Thaler, was arrested on Friday and is currently in custody on suspicion of murder, showed Hennepin County Sheriff’s jail roster.Court documents from Dakota County court showed Ms Thaler, 28, was awarded full custody of her son...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO