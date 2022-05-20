ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

Marlborough Lions Club to host Father Daughter Dance

By Stuart Foster
communityadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dance, which will also mark the Lions Club’s 25th anniversary, will be a dance for girls between the ages of 3 and 15 and either their fathers or other important male adults in their lives. The event is also supported...

www.communityadvocate.com

communityadvocate.com

Hudson artist to showcase paintings

Miller began her painting journey as a teenager growing up in Hudson where she was often spotted painting the downtown shop windows every year for the holidays during the 70’s-80’s. Miller later studied at the Rhode Island School of Design and is the daughter of longtime Hudson residents Grace R. Abel and Donald F. Abel.
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough American Legion Post hosts Veterans’ Coffee Hours

NORTHBOROUGH – The Vincent F. Picard American Legion Post 234 in Northborough has been hosting Veteran’s Coffee Hours with a different speaker presenting each month since late last year. For organizers, the program serves an important purpose, fostering connection and a space for education for a community of...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Women’s softball returns to Westborough after more than a decade

WESTBOROUGH – After more than a decade’s absence, women’s softball has returned to Westborough as part of a league with teams from a number of area communities. Westborough has three teams in the 2022 Central Mass. Recreation Women’s Slow Pitch Softball League, which also includes two teams each from Grafton, Southborough and Hudson. Northborough has three teams.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough Cultural Council to host CultureFest

NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough will gather for its fourth Annual CultureFest of Music & Arts next month at the Town Common. Organized by the Northborough Cultural Council, CultureFest aims to bring the community together through the arts. The theme of this year’s festival will be “Art and Wellness” in response...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Marlborough, MA
communityadvocate.com

Janet Martin, 89, of Ashland

– Janet (Slatkavitz) Martin, 89, of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of late Doak Martin who died in 1998. Janet was a 1950 graduate of Framingham High School and was a second generation member of the...
ASHLAND, MA
communityadvocate.com

Gene R. Egizi, 94, of Marlborough

– Gene “Geno” R. Egizi, 94 of Marlborough, died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Marlborough Hospital. Geno was born in Marlborough, MA the son of the late Americo and Florence (Shuber) Egizi. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth “Betty” A. (Bateman) Egizi in...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Cindy A. Levine, 65, of Shrewsbury

– Cindy Ann (Trotto) Levine, 65, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the comfort of her childhood home, with her loving family by her side. She leaves her beloved husband of 31 years, Gary A. Levine; their devoted daughter, Leah M. Levine, of Brooklyn, NY; her brother, Anthony “Butchie” Trotto and his wife Janet, of Shrewsbury; her niece, Siana (Stone) Sylvester and her husband Michael, of Farmingdale, NY; her great-nephews, Nash and Mac Sylvester; as well as her beloved family pets, Coco, Bud, and Pancake. Cindy was predeceased by her sister, Deborah Ann Trotto, of Shrewsbury; and their parents, Anthony “Tony” and Beverly “Becky” (Moore) Trotto.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Anna T. Toomey, 90, of Northborough

Northborough – Anna T. Toomey, known by all as Ann, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 after a long and courageous fight against pulmonary fibrosis. She was 90 years of age and the beloved wife of 59 years to William E. Toomey, Jr until his own passing on May 14, 2009.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

‘A bittersweet moment’: Edgemere Diner leaves its Shrewsbury home

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury’s Edgemere Diner is on the move. It’s not going far, at least for the time being, however, as the diner’s owner plans to temporarily store the structure in Grafton before eventually relocating it to New York. Crews were busy on Tuesday morning loading...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Donald R. Brennan, 86, of Northborough

– Donald R. Brennan, aged 86 years old, passed away peacefully at the Marlborough Regional Hospital on Tuesday, May 18, 2022 after a period of declining health. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years Marilyn L. (Williams) Brennan. Surviving Donald also are his four beloved children, Penny...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Joseph J. Rivers, 72, of Hudson

Hudson – Joseph J. Rivers, 72, of Hudson, MA, died on Friday, May 20, 2022 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, MA. He was the beloved husband of the late Gail M. (Stacey) Rivers. Funeral services are pending for Friday, May 27, 2022 with times to be...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Dr. Robert A. Moller, 77, formerly of Shrewsbury

– Dr. Robert A. Moller, 77, beloved husband of Dr. Regina (Finley) Moller for 41 years, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Born on December 5, 1944 in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph G. and Evelyn Anderson Moller. He spent his early childhood at his parents’ hunting and fishing lodge in Lovell, ME, along with his grandmother, Nikolina Anderson, who taught him Swedish cooking and a few Swedish curse words. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served as a Hospital Corpsman during the Vietnam Era. He attended Clark University where he received a bachelor’s degree, and further pursued a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky and his PhD in cardiac electrophysiology from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
SHREWSBURY, MA
#Fathers#Marlborough Lions Club#The Lions Club#Bouvier Pharmacy#Dairy Queen#Main Street Caf
communityadvocate.com

Green Hudson hosts Climate Education and Action Summit

HUDSON – Green Hudson held a Climate Education and Action Summit on Saturday, showcasing presentations and interactive conversations on climate change science, the impacts of fossil fuels and courses of action to reduce personal carbon footprints. The event was sponsored by Micah Center for Social Justice and was held...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

John T. Finley, 67, of Hudson

– John T. Finley, of Hudson, MA, passed away on May 18, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital, following a brief illness. John was born in Boston on October 4, 1954 to William and Mary (Doherty) Finley. John was a veteran of the US Military, having served in the Coast Guard. Following his honorable discharge, John was employed at Raytheon as an Electric Technician and later, at Foley Vending. John was an active member of the AA Community and had achieved over 25 years sobriety, of which he was very proud.
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

ARHS sophomore’s drawing to be displayed in U.S. Capitol Building

NORTHBOROUGH – A drawing by Algonquin Regional High School sophomore Deven Bullard will hang in the US Capitol Building for a year after winning best of show in this year’s Congressional Art Awards Competition. Each year, a student’s artwork from each congressional district is selected by panels of...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Constance J. Rossi, 86, formerly of Westborough

– Constance J. Rossi, 86, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully at 6:30 A.M. on Easter Sunday, April 17. 2022. She spent most of her life in Westborough, Massachusetts, where she was graduated from Westborough High School in 1953. She received her undergraduate degree from Anna Maria College four years...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough police log, May 27 edition

3:55 a.m. Bartlett St. Ambulance. 11:17 a.m. Howard St. Disturbance. 1:03 a.m. Brookside Ln. Disturbance. 2:25 p.m. Church St. Animal calls. 2:37 p.m. Avalon Dr. Larceny. 4:30 p.m. Cedar Hill St. Ambulance. 5:34 p.m. Southwest Cutoff/Belmont St. Accident: P.D. Tuesday, May 10. 2:23 a.m. Southwest Cutoff. Disturbance. 6:47 a.m. Avalon...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Virginia E. Bartlett, 91, of Shrewsbury

– Virginia E. “Ginnie” (Gray) Bartlett, 91, of Shrewsbury, died Friday, May 20, 2022 at her son’s home in Sturbridge, surrounded by her loving family. Ginnie was born December 15, 1930. She grew up in Worcester and Northborough and moved to Shrewsbury in 1960 where she raised her family and lived until earlier this year. She leaves four children, Virginia Conway and her husband Michael of Marstons Mills, Ralph Bartlett and his wife Priscilla of Mashpee, Gail Fazzouli and her husband David of Shrewsbury and Paul Bartlett and his husband David Daigneault of Sturbridge, with whom she was living; a brother, Donald R Gray and his wife Marie of Shrewsbury; nine grandchildren, Meghan Bohdiewicz and her husband Sean, Katrina Gross and her husband Geoff, Nathaniel Bartlett, Christopher Bartlett, Jacob Bartlett, Maura Bucher, Lauren Fazzouli, Jordan Bartlett and his wife Jaclyn, and Hollis Bartlett; eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her very close friend with whom she lived for many years, Gerry Fortier.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough police log, May 27 edition

9:17 a.m. Stone Gate Apartments/Saint Ives Way. Vandalism. 12:08 p.m. CVS Pharmacy/East Main St. Disturbance. 12:15 p.m. Target/Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Larceny. 2:13 p.m. Whitelock Dr. Burglary/B&E past. 2:15 p.m. Chipotle Grill/BPRW. MVA property damage only. 3:35 p.m. Montanari Dr. Fraud/forgery. 6:14 p.m. Marlborough Police Department/Bolton St. Harassment. 6:33 p.m....
communityadvocate.com

Grafton police log, May 27 edition

8:17 a.m. Deernolm St. Motor vehicle stop. 9:00 a.m. Worcester St./Joncas Ter. Motor vehicle stop. 9:24 a.m. Deernolm St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:19 a.m. Waterville St. Motor vehicle stop. 11:02 a.m. Westboro Rd./Waterville St. Motor vehicle stop. 2:01 p.m. Christopher Dr. Well-being check. 2:50 p.m. John Dr. Accident – hit...
GRAFTON, MA

