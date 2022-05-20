Marlborough Lions Club to host Father Daughter Dance

– Virginia E. “Ginnie” (Gray) Bartlett, 91, of Shrewsbury, died Friday, May 20, 2022 at her son’s home in Sturbridge, surrounded by her loving family. Ginnie was born December 15, 1930. She grew up in Worcester and Northborough and moved to Shrewsbury in 1960 where she raised her family and lived until earlier this year. She leaves four children, Virginia Conway and her husband Michael of Marstons Mills, Ralph Bartlett and his wife Priscilla of Mashpee, Gail Fazzouli and her husband David of Shrewsbury and Paul Bartlett and his husband David Daigneault of Sturbridge, with whom she was living; a brother, Donald R Gray and his wife Marie of Shrewsbury; nine grandchildren, Meghan Bohdiewicz and her husband Sean, Katrina Gross and her husband Geoff, Nathaniel Bartlett, Christopher Bartlett, Jacob Bartlett, Maura Bucher, Lauren Fazzouli, Jordan Bartlett and his wife Jaclyn, and Hollis Bartlett; eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her very close friend with whom she lived for many years, Gerry Fortier.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO