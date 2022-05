SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After finally bringing our above average temperature streak to an end Sunday we are tracking more average to below average temperatures along with more rain as we kick off a new week. Temperatures Monday will rebound slightly with highs this afternoon in the mid-80s with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday and Wednesday we are tracking a developing cold front and low pressure system that will start to move into the ArkLaTex bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms both days with some of the rain possibly being heavy. After the front moves through Wednesday we should see a drop in humidity along with sunshine and slowly warming temperatures the rest of the week and weekend as well.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO