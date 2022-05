The removal of public dislike counts late last year was done with the best interests of creators at heart, but it's hard to ignore that the move has been a huge letdown for regular viewers — they can no longer tell apart the deceptive, spammy content from the good stuff. That's why when we heard that Google's latest experiment with the platform was about a new way to express our feelings on videos, we totally ate that up. A couple of months back, YouTube had announced that timed emoji reactions for videos had come into testing and, now, it looks like they're starting to show up for more people.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO