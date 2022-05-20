ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

Pest Control Business Opens Collegeville Office

By Joe Zlomek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGEVILLE PA – PJ Mac Pest Control, a professional extermination company that currently operates from 15 southeastern Pennsylvania offices, on Thursday (May...

Six Local Municipalities Win $781K in County Grant Funds

NORRISTOWN PA – Six western Montgomery County municipalities within The Post’s circulation area have been awarded a total of more than $781,000 in Montco 2040 implementation grants announced Monday (May 23, 2022) by the county Board of Commissioners. They are among 18 projects that together are sharing $2.5 million to make “targeted physical improvements” in their communities, commissioners said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Milling, Paving Continues on Montgomery, Chester Roads

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of state-owned highways in Montgomery and Chester counties will be subject to resurfacing work this week (Monday through Friday, May 23-27, 2022) by contractors and crews working on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, its District 6 office in King of Prussia said.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Troopers: Truck Hit House in Speed-Related Accident

Two separate and unrelated motor vehicle accidents reported Tuesday (May 24, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police led them to issue citations to drivers from Pennsburg and Valley Forge for traffic-related offenses. No one was injured in either incident, but in one collision a truck struck a house, and in the other the force of impact disabled the vehicles involved.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
Tuesday Truck Fire Blocks Armand Hammer Exit Ramp

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A fire broke out Tuesday (May 24, 2022) shortly before 2 p.m. at the left rear side of a pick-up truck that was exiting westbound U.S. Route 422 at its Armand Hammer Boulevard interchange. The driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle, a black-colored four-door Chevrolet Avalanche, escaped injury. The truck, however, was severely damaged and needed to be towed away.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Troopers Allege Simple Assault in Charlestown Incident

CHARLESTOWN PA – A 26-year-old Phoenixville man was arrested on two counts of simple assault and related offenses after he allegedly pushed and kicked two victims, and shoved a third against a window, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville reported Sunday (May 22, 2022). Troopers...
CHARLESTOWN, PA
Pottsgrove Schools Offer Masks to Those Who Want Them

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Pottsgrove school buildings have been riding what seems to be a roller coaster of COVID-19 cases during the past four weeks: rising in number for three of the four, and then falling this week, district Superintendent David Finnerty reported. Although Montgomery County health officials on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Drug Residue Found at Casino; State Police Investigate

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Who dropped it?. That’s a question Pennsylvania State Police hope to answer with an investigation initiated Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., in an incident labeled as “found drugs.”. Troopers, working at the casino on...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Limerick Fire Hydrant Flushing Scheduled to Start Tuesday

LIMERICK PA – Crews from Pennsylvania American Water will begin “routine flushing” Tuesday (May 24, 2022) of its water distribution system across Limerick Township, the municipality reported a day earlier. Flushing, which allows the water company to “test and maintain fire hydrants,” is expected to occur weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. through June 10 (Friday), the company added.
LIMERICK, PA
#Southeastern Pennsylvania#Pj Mac Pest Control
Forty-Three Women, Girls Nominated for 2022 YWCA Tribute

POTTSTOWN PA – Community members have nominated 27 women and 16 girls to receive awards during the 26th annual Tribute to Exceptional Women and Girls, sponsored by the Pottstown-based YWCA Tri-County Area, it announced Tuesday (May 24, 2022) The tribute recognizes women and girls for their ability to lead...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Middle School Student Wins Fire Company Design Contest

UPPER POTTSGROVE’S WINNING NEW PATCH – Pottsgrove Middle School student Keegan Hartzell (at top) has been chosen as the winner of a recent contest in which Upper Pottsgrove Fire Company #1 partnered with the Pottsgrove School District to create a new patch for the fire company’s uniforms. Hartzell’s design features a traditional Maltese cross with the company name and an image of crossed axes at the center, surrounded by (clockwise from top) images of the American flag, a hydrant, the words “Saving Lives Since 1949”, and a ladder. Company representatives, including former township Commissioner Martin Schreiber, said theirs was “a very difficult decision on picking the future patch” from among 14 separate submissions. They thanked and congratulated Hartzell for the accomplishment, and his fellow student artists for their efforts.
UPPER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
MCCC Summer Camps Offer Educational Adventure and Fun

In Janet’s Planet Astronaut Academy, campers will learn about aviation and space exploration. They’ll visit Heritage Field Airport in Pottstown to sit in real airplanes (as they did during 2021, at top and below) BLUE BELL PA – Whether it’s exploring the far reaches of the cosmos, kicking...
POTTSTOWN, PA

