Mahoning County, OH

Crews battle Mahoning County trailer fire

By Jonathan Renforth
 5 days ago

COITSVILLE, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters said that a woman and a dog escaped from a fire in Coitsville Township early Friday morning.

Crews said that the fire was on Hop Street at around 12:15 p.m. By the time they got there, the house was up in flames.

Crews said that the trailer is destroyed.

They also said that the woman and pet made it out safely. The Red Cross has to help them find a place to stay.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the incident.

Community Policy