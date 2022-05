ALBANY, N.Y. — Following the 2020 U.S. Census, states across the country are redrawing congressional district maps for the next decade, ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections. Late Friday night, Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister of the State Supreme Court in Steuben County approved Special Master Jonathan Cervas’s Congressional redistricting map. The newly redrawn maps come after an initially proposed map drawn by the New York State Legislature, controlled by a Democratic majority, was thrown out by the New York State Court of Appeals.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO