FOR LIVE UPDATES ON THE MASS SHOOTING, CLICK THIS LINKCHICAGO (CBS)-- A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and eight others were injured during a mass shooting downtown Thursday night.Police said the mass shooting took place just after 10:40 p.m. outside of the McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street. A McDonald's window was shattered during the shooting. A total of 10 people were shot. Two of the victims died, police said. Police confirmed a suspect is in custody and a handgun was recovered from the scene. Mayor Lori Lightfoot released the following statement: "An outrageous act of violence was committed...

5 DAYS AGO