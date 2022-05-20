ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Insights into the client protein release mechanism of the ATP-independent chaperone Spy

By Wei He
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolecular chaperones play a central role in regulating protein homeostasis, and their active forms often contain intrinsically disordered regions (IDRs). However, how IDRs impact chaperone action remains poorly understood. Here, we discover that the disordered N terminus of the prototype chaperone Spy facilitates client release. With NMR spectroscopy and molecular dynamics...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Spatial decoupling boosts CO electro-biofixation

Natural photosynthesis, carried out by green plants, algae, and cyanobacteria, sustains life on Earth by harvesting solar energy to release O2 from water and reducing CO2 to carbon- and energy-rich organic substances such as glucose. This process is, however, inherently slow and inefficient with <1% solar energy conversion efficiency for most plants1. Therefore, significant research efforts have been made toward realizing artificial photosynthesis at efficiencies exceeding that of natural photosynthesis, for example, via photovoltaic-powered water electrolysis followed by the utilization of the solar-generated H2 by microbes in the dark for CO2 biofixation2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nested sampling for physical scientists

Nature Reviews Methods Primers volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 39 (2022) Cite this article. This Primer examines Skilling's nested sampling algorithm for Bayesian inference and, more broadly, multidimensional integration. The principles of nested sampling are summarized and recent developments using efficient nested sampling algorithms in high dimensionsÂ surveyed, including methods for sampling from the constrained prior. Different ways of applying nested sampling are outlined, with detailed examples from three scientific fields: cosmology, gravitational-wave astronomy and materials science. Finally, the Primer includes recommendations for best practices and a discussion of potential limitations and optimizations of nested sampling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Paclitaxel binds and activates C5aR1: A new potential therapeutic target for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and hypersensitivity reactions

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and hypersensitivity reactions (HSRs) are among the most frequent and impairing side effects of the antineoplastic agent paclitaxel. Here, we demonstrated that paclitaxel can bind and activate complement component 5a receptor 1 (C5aR1) and that this binding is crucial in the etiology of paclitaxel-induced CIPN and anaphylaxis. Starting from our previous data demonstrating the role of interleukin (IL)-8 in paclitaxel-induced neuronal toxicity, we searched for proteins that activate IL-8 expression and, by using the Exscalate platform for molecular docking simulations, we predicted the high affinity of C5aR1 with paclitaxel. By in vitro studies, we confirmed the specific and competitive nature of the C5aR1-paclitaxel binding and found that it triggers intracellularly the NFkB/P38 pathway and c-Fos. In F11 neuronal cells and rat dorsal root ganglia, C5aR1 inhibition protected from paclitaxel-induced neuropathological effects, while in paclitaxel-treated mice, the absence (knock-out mice) or the inhibition of C5aR1 significantly ameliorated CIPN symptoms-in terms of cold and mechanical allodynia-and reduced the chronic pathological state in the paw. Finally, we found that C5aR1 inhibition can counteract paclitaxel-induced anaphylactic cytokine release in macrophages in vitro, as well as the onset of HSRs in mice. Altogether these data identified C5aR1 as a key mediator and a new potential pharmacological target for the prevention and treatment of CIPN and HSRs induced by paclitaxel.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immunoglobulin gene sequence analysis in chronic lymphocytic leukemia: the 2022 update of the recommendations by ERIC, the European Research Initiative on CLL

The somatic hypermutation (SHM) status of the clonotypic immunoglobulin heavy variable (IGHV) gene is a critical biomarker for assessing the prognosis of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Importantly, independent studies have documented that IGHV SHM status is also a predictor of responses to therapy, including both chemoimmunotherapy (CIT) and novel, targeted agents. Moreover, immunogenetic analysis in CLL has revealed that different patients may express (quasi)identical, stereotyped B cell receptor immunoglobulin (BcR IG) and are classified into subsets based on this common feature. Patients in certain stereotyped subsets display consistent biology, clinical presentation, and outcome that are distinct from other patients, even with concordant IGHV gene SHM status. All of the above highlights the relevance of immunogenetic analysis in CLL, which is considered a cornerstone for accurate risk stratification and clinical decision making. Recommendations for robust immunogenetic analysis exist thanks to dedicated efforts by ERIC, the European Research Initiative on CLL, covering all test phases, from the pre-analytical and analytical to the post-analytical, pertaining to the analysis, interpretation, and reporting of the findings. That said, these recommendations apply to Sanger sequencing, which is increasingly being superseded by next generation sequencing (NGS), further underscoring the need for an update. Here, we present an overview of the clinical utility of immunogenetics in CLL and update our analytical recommendations with the aim to assist in the refined management of patients with CLL.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Aggregation#Atp#Protein Purification#Protein Structure#Chaperone#D26#N#Proteostasis#Ii
Nature.com

‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Learning models for forecasting hospital resource utilization for COVID-19 patients in Canada

Hospitals in Canada are facing a crisis-level shortage of critical supplies and equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. This motivates us to create predictive models that can use Canada COVID-19 data and pandemic-related factors to accurately forecast 5 quantities-three related to hospital resource utilization (i.e., the number of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators that will be needed by COVID-19 patients) and two to the pandemic progress (i.e., the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths)-several weeks in advance. We developed a machine learning method that can use information (i.e., resource utilization, pandemic progress, population mobility, weather condition, and public policy) currently known about a region since March 2020, to learn multiple temporal convolutional network (TCN) models every week; each used for forecasting the weekly average of one of these 5 quantities in Canada (respectively, in six specific provinces) for each, in the next 1 (resp., 2,3,4) weeks. To validate the effectiveness of our method, we compared our method, versus other standard models, on the COVID-19 data and hospital resource data, on the tasks of predicting the 116 values (for Canada and its six most populated provinces), every week from Oct 2020 to July 2021, and the 20 values (only for Canada) for four specific times within 9 July to 31 Dec 2021. Experimental results show that our 4640 TCN models (each forecasting a regional target for a specific future time, on a specific date) can produce accurate 1,2,3,4-week forecasts of the utilization of every hospital resource and pandemic progress for each week from 2 Oct 2020 to 2 July 2021, as well as 80 TCN models for each of the four specified times within 9 July and 31 Dec 2021. Compared to other baseline and state-of-the-art predictive models, our TCN models yielded the best forecasts, with the lowest mean absolute percentage error (MAPE). Additional experiments, on the IHME COVID-19 data, demonstrate the effectiveness of our TCN models, in comparison with IHME forecasts. Each of our TCN models used a pre-defined set of features; we experimentally validate the effectiveness of these features by showing that these models perform better than other models that instead used other features. Overall, these experimental results demonstrate that our method can accurately forecast hospital resource utilization and pandemic progress for Canada and for each of the six provinces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association of breakfast consumption frequency with fasting glucose and insulin sensitivity/b cells function (HOMA-IR) in adults from high-risk families for type 2 diabetes in Europe: the Feel4Diabetes Study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to investigate the association of breakfast consumption frequency (BCF) with glycemic control indices in a cross-sectional sample of adults from families at high risk for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), exploring the role of sex and socioeconomic status (SES).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Cardiometabolic syndrome - an emergent feature of Long COVID?

Large-scale clinical studies on the post-infectious impacts of SARS-CoV-2 have suggested that patients who have recovered from acute infection have increased risk for cardiometabolic syndrome-associated morbidities such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease and heart failure. Initial studies have taken the first steps towards unravelling the molecular processes that may be driving these findings, including the role of immune and inflammatory factors, but a comprehensive aetiology remains unclear. Given that cardiometabolic syndrome progression in patients with Long COVID may pose a significant global health and economic burden post pandemic, there is an emergent need to identify therapeutic targets and treatment options.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Identification of gene signatures for COAD using feature selection and Bayesian network approaches

The combination of TCGA and GTEx databases will provide more comprehensive information for characterizing the human genome in health and disease, especially for underlying the cancer genetic alterations. Here we analyzed the gene expression profile of COAD in both tumor samples from TCGA and normal colon tissues from GTEx. Using the SNR-PPFS feature selection algorithms, we discovered a 38 gene signatures that performed well in distinguishing COAD tumors from normal samples. Bayesian network of the 38 genes revealed that DEGs with similar expression patterns or functions interacted more closely. We identified 14 up-DEGs that were significantly correlated with tumor stages. Cox regression analysis demonstrated that tumor stage, STMN4 and FAM135B dysregulation were independent prognostic factors for COAD survival outcomes. Overall, this study indicates that using feature selection approaches to select key gene signatures from high-dimensional datasets can be an effective way for studying cancer genomic characteristics.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multi-storm analysis reveals distinct zooplankton communities following freshening of the Gulf of Mexico shelf by Hurricane Harvey

Tropical cyclones can highly modify coastal ecosystems through interactions between their unique set of meteorological traits and an ecosystem's antecedent conditions. As such, resultant changes to biological community structure are likely storm-specific, yet our understanding of cyclone effects on marine communities is limited compared to communities in terrestrial and freshwater habitats. Using northwestern Gulf of Mexico (NWGOM) mesozooplankton data, we tested: (1) for differences between storm and non-storm community structure and dispersion; (2) if post-storm communities varied between one another; (3) if salinity drove differences; and (4) if physical drivers of abundance and evenness varied between storm and non-storm communities. Mesozooplankton community structure following Hurricanes Harvey, Ike, Rita, and during five non-storm years were analyzed. Post-Ike, post-Rita, and non-storm communities were similar while post-Harvey communities were distinct from non-storm years. A structural equation model revealed stratification and abundance drove community evenness. Post-Harvey mesozooplankton were more abundant in low salinity waters; a pattern muted during non-storm years. NWGOM mesozooplankton community structure was generally resilient to hurricane effects, except when large changes in salinity occurred. Our findings suggest resource availability for planktivorous predators and energy transfer within coastal food webs is altered following cyclones with high precipitation rates.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Combined carbon and health taxes outperform single-purpose information or fiscal measures in designing sustainable food policies

The food system is a major source of both environmental and health challenges. Yet, the extent to which policy-induced changes in the patterns of food demand address these challenges remains poorly understood. Using a survey-based, randomized controlled experiment with 5,912 respondents from the United Kingdom, we evaluate the potential effect of carbon and/or health taxes, information and combined tax and information strategies on food purchase patterns and the resulting impact on greenhouse gas emissions and dietary health. Our results show that while information on the carbon and/or health characteristics of food is relevant, the imposition of taxes exerts the most substantial effects on food purchasing decisions. Furthermore, while carbon or health taxes are best at separately targeting emissions or dietary health challenges, respectively, a combined carbon and health tax policy maximizes benefits in terms of both environmental and health outcomes. We show that such a combined policy could contribute to around one third of the reductions in residual emissions required to achieve the United Kingdom's 2050 net-zero commitments, while discouraging the purchase of especially unhealthy snacks, sugary drinks and alcohol and increasing the purchase of fruit and vegetables.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Predicting change in labour market participation of people with spinal cord injury (SCI): longitudinal evidence from the Swiss SCI community survey

Longitudinal, population-based survey. To examine change in labour market participation (LMP) of people with spinal cord injury (SCI) living in Switzerland and to identify predictors of increase, decrease and stability in LMP between 2012 and 2017. Setting. Community. Methods. Longitudinal information on LMP (i.e., weekly workload) was obtained from 311...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy