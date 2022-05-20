ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 3D gene expression atlas of the floral meristem based on spatial reconstruction of single nucleus RNA sequencing data

By Manuel Neumann
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCellular heterogeneity in growth and differentiation results in organ patterning. Single-cell transcriptomics allows characterization of gene expression heterogeneity in developing organs at unprecedented resolution. However, the original physical location of the cell is lost during this methodology. To recover the original location of cells in the developing organ is essential to...

www.nature.com

