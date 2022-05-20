ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structural rearrangements allow nucleic acid discrimination by type I-D Cascade

By Evan A. Schwartz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRISPR-Cas systems are adaptive immune systems that protect prokaryotes from foreign nucleic acids, such as bacteriophages. Two of the most prevalent CRISPR-Cas systems include type I and type III. Interestingly, the type I-D interference proteins contain characteristic features of both type I and type III systems. Here, we present the structures...

Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling ciliopathy phenotypes in human tissues derived from pluripotent stem cells with genetically ablated cilia

Correction to: Nature Biomedical Engineering https://doi.org/10.1038/s41551-022-00880-8, published online 27 April 2022. In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in the Acknowledgements, where NIH award UG3TR003288 was instead listed as UG3TR000504. The grant number has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com

Competent immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 variants in older adults following two doses of mRNA vaccination

Aging is associated with a reduced magnitude of primary immune responses to vaccination. mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have shown efficacy in older adults but virus variant escape is still unclear. Here we analyze humoral and cellular immunity against an early-pandemic viral isolate and compare that to the P.1 (Gamma) and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants in two cohorts (<50 and >55 age) of mRNA vaccine recipients. We further measure neutralizing antibody titers for B.1.617.1 (Kappa) and B.1.595, with the latter SARS-CoV-2 isolate bearing the spike mutation E484Q. Robust humoral immunity is measured following second vaccination, and older vaccinees manifest cellular immunity comparable to the adult group against early-pandemic SARS-CoV-2 and more recent variants. More specifically, the older cohort has lower neutralizing capacity at 7-14 days following the second dose but equilibrates with the younger cohort after 2-3 months. While long-term vaccination responses remain to be determined, our results implicate vaccine-induced protection in older adults against SARS-CoV-2 variants and inform thinking about boost vaccination.
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
Nature.com

Local Nanoscale Phase Impurities are Degradation Sites in Halide Perovskites

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Understanding the nanoscopic chemical and structural changes that drive...
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
Nature.com

Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
Nature.com

Advancing equity, one publication at a time

Gender equity has become an important priority for society, including medicine and other health professions. Despite several decades of progress toward gender parity in medical school matriculation, training, and practice, there is a persistent lack of gender equity at senior rank and leadership positions. Dissemination of new ideas, novel curricula,...
Nature.com

Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
Nature.com

Aberrant cortico-striatal white matter connectivity and associated subregional microstructure of the striatum in obsessive-compulsive disorder

The striatum and its cortical circuits play central roles in the pathophysiology of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The striatum is subdivided by cortical connections and functions; however, the anatomical aberrations in different cortico-striatal connections and coexisting microstructural anomalies in striatal subregions of OCD patients are poorly understood. Thus, we aimed to elucidate the aberrations in cortico-striatal white matter (WM) connectivity and the associated subregional microstructure of the striatum in patients with OCD. From diffusion tensor/kurtosis imaging of 107 unmedicated OCD patients and 110 matched healthy controls (HCs), we calculated the cortico-striatal WM connectivity and segmented the striatum using probabilistic tractography. For the segmented striatal subregions, we measured average diffusion kurtosis values, which represent microstructural complexity. Connectivity and mean kurtosis values in each cortical target and associated striatal subregions were compared between groups. We identified significantly reduced orbitofrontal WM connectivity with its associated striatal subregion in patients with OCD compared to that in HCs. However, OCD patients exhibited significantly increased caudal-motor and parietal connectivity with the associated striatal subregions. The mean kurtosis values of the striatal subregions connected to the caudal-motor and parietal cortex were significantly decreased in OCD patients. Our results highlighted contrasting patterns of striatal WM connections with the orbitofrontal and caudal-motor/parietal cortices, thus supporting the cortico-striatal circuitry imbalance model of OCD. We suggest that aberrations in WM connections and the microstructure of their downstream regions in the caudal-motor-/parietal-striatal circuits may underlie OCD pathophysiology and further provide potential neuromodulation targets for the treatment of OCD.
Nature.com

Gut commensals promote antiviral immunity via extracellular vesicles

The role of the microbiota in providing a competitive barrier to bacterial and fungal infections is well known. However, the microbiota can also affect systemic immunity - and a recent study in Immunity demonstrates how gut commensals can promote systemic antiviral responses.
Nature.com

Maternal autoantibody profiles as biomarkers for ASD and ASD with co-occurring intellectual disability

Maternal autoantibody-related ASD (MAR ASD) is a subtype of autism in which pathogenic maternal autoantibodies (IgG) cross the placenta, access the developing brain, and cause neurodevelopmental alterations and behaviors associated with autism in the exposed offspring. We previously reported maternal IgG response to eight proteins (CRMP1, CRMP2, GDA LDHA, LDHB, NSE, STIP1, and YBOX) and that reactivity to nine specific combinations of these proteins (MAR ASD patterns) was predictive of ASD risk. The aim of the current study was to validate the previously identified MAR ASD patterns (CRMP1"‰+"‰GDA, CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2, NSE"‰+"‰STIP1, CRMP2"‰+"‰STIP1, LDHA"‰+"‰YBOX, LDHB"‰+"‰YBOX, GDA"‰+"‰YBOX, STIP1"‰+"‰YBOX, and CRMP1"‰+"‰STIP1) and their accuracy in predicting ASD risk in a prospective cohort employing maternal samples collected prior to parturition. We used prenatal plasma from mothers of autistic children with or without co-occurring intellectual disability (ASD"‰="‰540), intellectual disability without autism (ID"‰="‰184) and general population controls (GP"‰="‰420) collected by the Early Markers for Autism (EMA) study. We found reactivity to one or more of the nine previously identified MAR ASD patterns in 10% of the ASD group compared with 4% of the ID group and 1% of the GP controls (ASD vs GP: Odds Ratio (OR)"‰="‰7.81, 95% Confidence Interval (CI) 3.32 to 22.43; ASD vs ID: OR"‰="‰2.77, 95% CI (1.19"“7.47)) demonstrating that the MAR ASD patterns are strongly associated with the ASD group and could be used to assess ASD risk prior to symptom onset. The pattern most strongly associated with ASD was CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2 and increased the odds for an ASD diagnosis 16-fold (3.32 to >999.99). In addition, we found that several of these specific MAR ASD patterns were strongly associated with ASD with intellectual disability (ASD"‰+"‰ID) and others associated with ASD without ID (ASD-no ID). Prenatal screening for these MAR patterns may lead to earlier identification of ASD and facilitate access to the appropriate early intervention services based on each child's needs.
Nature.com

Reply to 'The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit'

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 35 (2022) Cite this article. You have full access to this article via your institution. We thank Ian Roberts and Francois-Xavier Ageron for their interest in our Primer (Moore, E. E. et al. Trauma-induced coagulopathy. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers 7, 30 (2021))1, which raised some important points (Roberts, I. & Ageron, F.-X. The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-022-00367-5 (2022))2. We were surprised by the statement that we proposed guidelines for the use of tranexamic acid (TXA) post-injury. In actuality, the Primer (a narrative review, not a guideline) described the current TXA-related practices in Europe versus those in the USA and provided a critical appraisal of the evidence (as in Box 1 of the Primer) behind both approaches.
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
Nature.com

Pinolenic acid exhibits anti-inflammatory and anti-atherogenic effects in peripheral blood-derived monocytes from patients with rheumatoid arthritis

Pinolenic acid (PNLA), an omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acid from pine nuts, has anti-inflammatory and anti-atherogenic effects. We aimed to investigate the direct anti-inflammatory effectÂ and anti-atherogenic effects of PNLA on activated purified CD14 monocytes from peripheral blood of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in vitro. Flow cytometry was used to assess the proportions of CD14 monocytes expressing TNF-Î±, IL-6, IL-1Î², and IL-8 in purified monocytes from patients with RA after lipopolysaccharide (LPS) stimulation with/without PNLA pre-treatment. The whole genomic transcriptomeÂ (WGT) profile of PNLA-treated, and LPS-activated monocytes from patients with active RA was investigated by RNA-sequencing. PNLA reduced percentage of monocytes expressing cytokines: TNF-Î± by 23% (p"‰="‰0.048), IL-6 by 25% (p"‰="‰0.011), IL-1Î² by 23% (p"‰="‰0.050), IL-8 by 20% (p"‰="‰0.066). Pathway analysis identified upstream activation of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs), sirtuin3, and let7Â miRNA, andÂ KLF15, which are anti-inflammatory and antioxidative. In contrast, DAP3, LIF and STAT3, which are involved in TNF-Î±, and IL-6 signal transduction, were inhibited. Canonical Pathway analysis showed that PNLA inhibited oxidative phosphorylation (p"‰="‰9.14Eâˆ’09) and mitochondrial dysfunction (p"‰="‰4.18Eâˆ’08), while the sirtuin (SIRTs) signalling pathway was activated (p"‰="‰8.89Eâˆ’06) which interfere with the pathophysiological process of atherosclerosis. Many miRNAs were modulated by PNLA suggesting potential post-transcriptional regulation of metabolic and immune response that has not been described previously. Multiple miRNAs target pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase-4 (PDK4), single-immunoglobulin interleukin-1 receptor molecule (SIGIRR), mitochondrially encoded ATP synthase membrane subunit 6 (MT-ATP6) and acetyl-CoA acyltranferase2 (ACAA2); genes implicated in regulation of lipid and cell metabolism, inflammation, and mitochondrial dysfunction. PNLA has potential anti-atherogenic and immune-metabolic effects on monocytes that are pathogenic in RA and atherosclerosis. Dietary PNLA supplementation regulates key miRNAs that are involved in metabolic, mitochondrial,Â and inflammatory pathways.
Nature.com

Multi-storm analysis reveals distinct zooplankton communities following freshening of the Gulf of Mexico shelf by Hurricane Harvey

Tropical cyclones can highly modify coastal ecosystems through interactions between their unique set of meteorological traits and an ecosystem's antecedent conditions. As such, resultant changes to biological community structure are likely storm-specific, yet our understanding of cyclone effects on marine communities is limited compared to communities in terrestrial and freshwater habitats. Using northwestern Gulf of Mexico (NWGOM) mesozooplankton data, we tested: (1) for differences between storm and non-storm community structure and dispersion; (2) if post-storm communities varied between one another; (3) if salinity drove differences; and (4) if physical drivers of abundance and evenness varied between storm and non-storm communities. Mesozooplankton community structure following Hurricanes Harvey, Ike, Rita, and during five non-storm years were analyzed. Post-Ike, post-Rita, and non-storm communities were similar while post-Harvey communities were distinct from non-storm years. A structural equation model revealed stratification and abundance drove community evenness. Post-Harvey mesozooplankton were more abundant in low salinity waters; a pattern muted during non-storm years. NWGOM mesozooplankton community structure was generally resilient to hurricane effects, except when large changes in salinity occurred. Our findings suggest resource availability for planktivorous predators and energy transfer within coastal food webs is altered following cyclones with high precipitation rates.
Nature.com

Therapeutic potential of biogenic and optimized silver nanoparticles using Rubia cordifolia L. leaf extract

Rubia cordifolia L. is a widely used traditional medicine in the Indian sub-continent and Eastern Asia. In the present study, the aqueous leaf extract of the R. Cordifolia was used to fabricate silver nanoparticles (RC@AgNPs), following a green synthesis approach. Effect of temperature (60Â Â°C), pH (8), as well the concentration of leaf extract (2Â ml) and silver nitrate (2Â mM) were optimized for the synthesis of stable RC@AgNPs. The phytofabrication of nanosilver was validated by UV"“visible spectral analysis, which displayed a distinctive surface plasmon resonance peak at 432Â nm. The effective functional molecules as capping and stabilizing agents, and responsible for the conversion of Ag+ to nanosilver (Ag0) were identified using the FTIR spectra. The spherical RC@AgNPs with an average size of"‰~"‰20.98Â nm, crystalline nature, and 61% elemental composition were revealed by TEM, SEM, XRD, and. EDX. Biogenic RC@AgNPs displayed a remarkable anticancer activity against B16F10 (melanoma) and A431 (carcinoma) cell lines with respective IC50 of 36.63 and 54.09Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Besides, RC@AgNPs showed strong antifungal activity against aflatoxigenic Aspergillus flavus, DNA-binding properties, and DPPH and ABTS free radical inhibition. The presented research provides a potential therapeutic agent to be utilized in various biomedical applications.
Nature.com

The optimal duration for the wrinkle test in a clinical setting

To determine the time needed or the development of a positive result on the wrinkle test among patients with complete laceration of a digital nerve in a clinical setting. We prospectively recruited 20 patients who had undergone surgery for digital nerve laceration. The wrinkle test was conducted at a follow-up session up to 2Â months after surgery, and the time to a positive wrinkling result was recorded. The wrinkle test was compared between the patient's injured versus uninjured contralateral finger. The average time required for a positive result on the wrinkle test was 24.5Â min (Â±"‰11), with 25% patients requiring 40Â min to obtain a positive result. When evaluating a patient with digital nerve injury in a "non-laboratory" environment, the wrinkle test may require up to 40Â min to obtain a positive result. Our study suggests that if tests are completed following the generally accepted time limit reported in the literature (30Â min), up to 25% of tests may produce false negative results.
Nature.com

Chromosome-scale genome assembly of an important medicinal plant honeysuckle

Lonicera japonica (honeysuckle) is one of the most important medicinal plants and widely utilized in traditional Chinese medicine. At present, there are many varieties of honeysuckle used in cultivation, among which Sijihua variety are widely cultivated due to its wide adaptability, stress resistance, early flowering and high yield. In this study, we assembled the genome of Sijihua, which was approximately 886.04"‰Mb in size with a scaffold N50 of 79.5"‰Mb. 93.28% of the total assembled sequences were anchored to 9 pseudo-chromosomes by using PacBio long reads and Hi-C sequencing data. We predicted 39,320 protein-coding genes and 92.87% of them could be annotated in NR, GO, KOG, KEGG and other databases. In addition, we identified 644 tRNAs, 2,156 rRNAs, 109 miRNAs and 5,502 pseudogenes from the genome. The chromosome-scale genome of Sijihua will be a significant resource for understanding the genetic basis of high stress-resistance, which will facilitate further study of the genetic diversity and accelerate the genetic improvement and breeding of L. japonica.
