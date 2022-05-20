ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limiting motorboat noise on coral reefs boosts fish reproductive success

By Sophie L. Nedelec
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthropogenic noise impacts are pervasive across taxa, ecosystems and the world. Here, we experimentally test the hypothesis that protecting vulnerable habitats from noise pollution can improve animal reproductive success. Using a season-long field manipulation with an established model system on the Great Barrier Reef, we demonstrate that limiting motorboat activity on...

