Targeting undruggable carbohydrate recognition sites through focused fragment library design

By Elena Shanina
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbohydrate-protein interactions are key for cell-cell and host-pathogen recognition and thus, emerged as viable therapeutic targets. However, their hydrophilic nature poses major limitations to the conventional development of drug-like inhibitors. To address this shortcoming, four fragment libraries were screened to identify metal-binding pharmacophores (MBPs) as novel scaffolds for inhibition of Ca2+-dependent...

