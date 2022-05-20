ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Automatic worm detection to solve overlapping problems using a convolutional neural network

By Shinichiro Mori
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nematode Caenorhabditis elegans is a powerful experimental model to investigate vital functions of higher organisms. We recently established a novel method, named "pond assay for the sensory systemsÂ (PASS)", that dramatically improves both the evaluation accuracy of sensory response of worms and the efficiency of experiments. This method uses many...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
Nature.com

Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Identification of gene signatures for COAD using feature selection and Bayesian network approaches

The combination of TCGA and GTEx databases will provide more comprehensive information for characterizing the human genome in health and disease, especially for underlying the cancer genetic alterations. Here we analyzed the gene expression profile of COAD in both tumor samples from TCGA and normal colon tissues from GTEx. Using the SNR-PPFS feature selection algorithms, we discovered a 38 gene signatures that performed well in distinguishing COAD tumors from normal samples. Bayesian network of the 38 genes revealed that DEGs with similar expression patterns or functions interacted more closely. We identified 14 up-DEGs that were significantly correlated with tumor stages. Cox regression analysis demonstrated that tumor stage, STMN4 and FAM135B dysregulation were independent prognostic factors for COAD survival outcomes. Overall, this study indicates that using feature selection approaches to select key gene signatures from high-dimensional datasets can be an effective way for studying cancer genomic characteristics.
CANCER
Nature.com

Card9 protects sepsis by regulating Ripk2-mediated activation of NLRP3 inflammasome in macrophages

Sepsis is characterized by systemic inflammation, it's caused by primary infection of pathogenic microorganisms or secondary infection of damaged tissue. In this study, we focus on sepsis-induced intestine barrier functional disturbalice, presenting as increased permeability of intestinal epithelium. We observed that the phenotype of LPS-induced sepsis was exacerbated in Card9âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, especially displaying more serious intestinal inflammation and gut barrier dysfunction. Next, we found the hyperactivation of NLRP3 inflammasome in the intestinal macrophages of Card9âˆ’/âˆ’-sepsis mice. Moreover, Card9 over-expression decreased NLRP3 inflammasome activation in macrophages. Furthermore, we found that Card9 inhibited NLRP3 inflammasome activation by recruiting Ripk2. The competitive binding between Ripk2 with Caspase-1, instead of ASC with Caspase-1, inhibited the NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Over-expression of Ripk2 alleviated septic intestinal injury caused by Card9 deficiency. Taken together, we suggested Card9 acts as a negative regulation factor of NLRP3 inflammasome activation, which protects against intestinal damage during sepsis. Therefore, maintaining Card9-Ripk2 signaling homeostasis may provide a novel therapy of septic intestinal damage.
CANCER
Nature.com

Paclitaxel binds and activates C5aR1: A new potential therapeutic target for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and hypersensitivity reactions

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and hypersensitivity reactions (HSRs) are among the most frequent and impairing side effects of the antineoplastic agent paclitaxel. Here, we demonstrated that paclitaxel can bind and activate complement component 5a receptor 1 (C5aR1) and that this binding is crucial in the etiology of paclitaxel-induced CIPN and anaphylaxis. Starting from our previous data demonstrating the role of interleukin (IL)-8 in paclitaxel-induced neuronal toxicity, we searched for proteins that activate IL-8 expression and, by using the Exscalate platform for molecular docking simulations, we predicted the high affinity of C5aR1 with paclitaxel. By in vitro studies, we confirmed the specific and competitive nature of the C5aR1-paclitaxel binding and found that it triggers intracellularly the NFkB/P38 pathway and c-Fos. In F11 neuronal cells and rat dorsal root ganglia, C5aR1 inhibition protected from paclitaxel-induced neuropathological effects, while in paclitaxel-treated mice, the absence (knock-out mice) or the inhibition of C5aR1 significantly ameliorated CIPN symptoms-in terms of cold and mechanical allodynia-and reduced the chronic pathological state in the paw. Finally, we found that C5aR1 inhibition can counteract paclitaxel-induced anaphylactic cytokine release in macrophages in vitro, as well as the onset of HSRs in mice. Altogether these data identified C5aR1 as a key mediator and a new potential pharmacological target for the prevention and treatment of CIPN and HSRs induced by paclitaxel.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy