Bedford’s new amenities-packed recreation center will be run by the YMCA

When Bedford’s new recreation center opens at Generations Park this fall, visitors will find lots of amenities, including indoor and outdoor aquatic areas, fitness rooms and space for banquets and other events.

Last week, the City Council voted to give city manager Jimmy Stathatos the authority to move forward with a five-year agreement between Bedford and the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth to operate the center in Generations Park at Boys Ranch.

Under the agreement, Bedford will save around $600,000 annually. Membership costs will be reduced for residents members and those who meet income guidelines will receive financial assistance. The agreement will also expand the programs that are offered.

The YMCA will be responsible for staffing the recreation center, janitorial services, and maintaining and repairing the building and the indoor and outdoor aquatics areas.

Bedford will maintain and operate the rest of Generations Park, including the ballfields.

“This was a difficult decision, but at the end of the day we have a responsibility to be as financially responsible as possible with taxpayer dollars while also finding a way to bring more value and more services to residents,” mayor Michael Boyter said.

During the May 10 council meeting, Stathatos said the cost savings to Bedford could go toward the hiring of six police officers, six firefighters and residential street repairs and maintenance.

“It’s important to show the impact of the savings because we have a lot of services to pay for,” Stathatos said.

Funds for Generations Park came from a $70 million bond package that voters approved five years ago.

The recreation center is still under construction, but when it is finished, it will feature an outdoor water park, and indoor aquatic center with slides, a therapeutic hot tub, lap lanes along with chaise lounges and tables on the pool deck.

The gym will have a double basketball court with striping for other sports including pickle ball.

The building also features a games lounge with a fireplace and a pool table, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, four party rooms adjacent to the indoor aquatics center and a large events hall.