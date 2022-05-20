ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

Big Success – 2022 DeKalb Cleanup

 6 days ago

The Smithville-DeKalb County Chamber and DeKalb County Mayor’s office held the DeKalb County Clean Up event on May 14th with over 50 people signing up to pick up trash. Mayor Tim Stribling and Chamber Director Suzanne Williams expressed how important a clean county is to tourism, to potential businesses looking to...

DeKalb School Calendar Released for 2022-23

Although DeKalb County Schools are now closed for the summer break, the calendar is set for the 2022-23 school year. A system-wide in-service day will be July 26 and at the individual schools July 27 & 28. Registration for students will be Monday, August 1 and the first full day of school is set for Wednesday, August 3. Tuesday, August 2 will be an administrative day for teachers only.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
Miss Jamboree Pageants Saturday, June 18

The 2022 Miss Jamboree Pageants are set for Saturday, June 18 at the DeKalb County Complex starting at 11:00 a.m. sponsored by the Smithville Business and Professional Women’s Club. Addison Jean Puckett, daughter of Jimmy and Anita Puckett, was crowned Miss Jamboree in the age 17-20 category last year.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Celebrating Recovery (View Video Here)

A courtroom is not a place where you expect to find scenes of celebration but on Wednesday afternoon family and friends of Dylan Goodman had plenty to celebrate on the occasion of his graduation from the DeKalb County Recovery Court program. The observance was held in the circuit courtroom of the courthouse hosted by members of the DeKalb Recovery Court team. It also happened to coincide with National Recovery Court Month.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
Sudie Lyndola (Burger) Vickers

Mrs Sudie Lyndola (Burger) Vickers of Liberty was born on April 16, 1930 and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022. She was raised in the Center Hill Community. She was 92 years old and a member of Sycamore Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Willie Burger, her husband of 58 years, Mr. Hoyte Vickers, her brother, Cecil (Jo) Burger and nephew, Joseph Vickers. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Mrs. Geneva (Vickers) Judkins, nephews, David (Kyoko) Burger of Japan, Anthony (Tammy) Burger, nieces, Gereda Burger and Pamela (Danny Poss) She is also survived by nephews, Ricky (Barbara) Vickers, Hank Vickers, William Vickers, Bobby (Kim) Vickers, niece Jenny (Larry Montgomery) and niece by marriage Wanda Vickers. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at Sycamore Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 2 P.M. with Bro. Russell Vickers officiating. Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria is in charge of the arrangements.
LIBERTY, TN

